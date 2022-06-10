On Thursday (June 9), a mob of frenzied protestors blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and Kolkata, thereby resulting in traffic woes and public inconvenience. The demonstration comes days after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma over alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protestors, dressed in skull caps and lungi, created a ruckus on NH116. They yelled Islamist slogans and burnt tyres. In videos that have now surfaced on social media, dark smoke could be seen engulfing the skies.

Reportedly, the blockade began from Nibra (Kona Expressway-NH16 junction) at around 10:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm. Located at about 12 km from the second Howrah bridge, it extended up to the AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Locals in Howrah protested against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement. The protests took place near Ankurhati on NH 116, leading to a traffic halt. Visuals from the site earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Eh8MLEknhI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

The traffic jam for over 5 hours. Many commuters were forced to dump their vehicles and walk instead. For over 20 km, the vehicles were brought to a standstill. The mob was seen occupying the streets, with no concern about the inconvenience caused to other people.

This is national highway in howrah district of West Bengal. These people protesting against Nupur Sharma. CM Mamata Banerjee has demanded arrest of Nupur Sharma.

pic.twitter.com/x84Vmf9W3y — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 9, 2022

Popular Twitter user Ankita pointed out that the blockade continued for over 10 hours and how the police and the State apparatus remained mute spectators to the disruption of public life.

Delhi-Kolkata National Highway,near Ankurhati,Howrah,West Bengal was blocked for 10 hours.Muslims protested against Nupur Sharma,tires burned,common people were harassed,police failed to stop,and as usual it’s not in news. pic.twitter.com/Ny9GI0OOYf — Ankita (@ankitahere_) June 9, 2022

Mamata Banerjee asks Islamists to protest in Delhi, UP or Gujarat instead of West Bengal

Instead of acting against the mob that had brought traffic to a near halt in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them to disrupt public life in other states instead.

She remarked, “Why should we suffer due to communal politics of some with an aim for narrow political gains? Go protest in UP, Gujarat…states where BJP is in power. But they are not in power in Bengal, so don’t do this for publicity in here.”

She had lamented how the people of West Bengal are being made to suffer by Islamists for remarks made by the ex-BJP spokesperson. During a press conference held in Nabanna, the West Bengal Chief Minister pleaded with the mob with folded hands to vacate the highway.

“We are all requesting with folded hands to move away from the politics of blockade. Someone will provoke for a day. Tomorrow, no one will be around! If there is a riot tomorrow, no one will have an answer,” she added.

“I don’t support such a (violent) protest. If you all are so annoyed then go to Delhi & protest there peacefully & demand the PM’s resignation. Why are you creating a problem here? I request you all to maintain peace & withdraw protest”, ANI quoted the Bengal CM as saying.

Banerjee further requested, “People are suffering. Everyone is sitting in the car for hours. What are they to blame? What is their crime? Why should people suffer for the BJP? I beg you to spare people. I don’t allow road blockades or strikes. Please don’t take revenge on people.”

She asked, “Will you be happy if you kill me?” TMC Minister Firhad Hakim, who was sitting alongside Banerjee, went on to claim that Islam is a religion of peace and that it did not support unrest, riots or trouble.