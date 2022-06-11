On Friday (June 10), a frenzied mob of Muslim men ambushed the Beladanga police station in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

As per reports, they hurled stones and bricks at the police station and demanded the arrest of a Hindu girl named Aishwani, who had asked rioters in the State to migrate to nearby Islamic countries. The girl was subsequently detained by the police.

Forced by circumstances, the cops had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob and pacify the situation. The police have not yet issued any statement in connection to the events that unfolded on Friday evening.

As per a report by ABP Ananda, the Muslim mob vandalised the house of the Hindu girl and a dozen other buildings located in her neighbourhood. A youth had also sustained head injuries during the attack.

In visuals shared by the news channel, broken pieces of glass and bricks were spotted outside the targeted building. The residents in the area are said to be in a state of fear and panic. They have sought protection from the police and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and are now trying to ascertain their identity through CCTV footage.

The Background of the Controversy

The Hindu girl, Aishwani, was dismayed at the orgy of violence, and vandalism orchestrated by the Islamists in West Bengal under the garb of blasphemy.

In a Facebook post, Aishwani had written, “O ra rager mathai bhangchur na kore desh chera gelao toh pare (Instead of vandalising properties, they can also avail the option of leaving this country.)”

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Aishwani

A user named Subhhrakanti Mukerjee responded to her post by saying that Islamists would not leave the country until they destroy it completely. Aishwani replied, “Sesh hoye gela toh emnitao doshi nirdoshi protekkei beriya jeta hobe (If the country is destroyed, then, everyone will eventually have to leave the land).”

She further added, “Tar cheya borong Islamic er mote toh ata munafikder desh, ekhane theka chole gelai pare tader Islamic desh e ( Since Islamists believe that this is a nation of infidels, they can go to their Islamic countries instead.)”

Following outrage over her politically incorrect remarks, Aishwani was forced to tender an apology. “Sorry, it was a mistake to utter those words. If anyone is hurt by my statement, then, please forgive me.”

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Aishwani

Thereafter, the Islamists attacked her house and intimidated the police into arresting her. She will soon be produced before a local court.

Islamists hold the State of West Bengal to ransom

On Thursday (June 9), a mob of frenzied protestors blocked the National Highway connecting Howrah and Kolkata, thereby resulting in traffic woes and public inconvenience. The demonstration comes days after the BJP suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma over alleged ‘blasphemous’ remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protestors, dressed in skull caps and lungi, created a ruckus on NH116. They yelled Islamist slogans and burnt tyres. In videos that have now surfaced on social media, dark smoke could be seen engulfing the skies.

Reportedly, the blockade began from Nibra (Kona Expressway-NH16 junction) at around 10:30 am and ended at 9:30 pm. Located at about 12 km from the second Howrah bridge, it extended up to the AJC Bose Road in Kolkata.

Instead of acting against the mob that had brought traffic to a near halt in Howrah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked them to disrupt public life in other states instead.

She remarked, “Why should we suffer due to communal politics of some with an aim for narrow political gains? Go protest in UP, Gujarat…states where BJP is in power. But they are not in power in Bengal, so don’t do this for publicity in here.”

On Friday (June 10), the Islamists disrupted the vehicular movement in the Park Circus area in Kolkata. Following the Friday prayers (Jumma Namaz), Islamists began gathering on the road and demonstrating against the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Similar scenes were seen in Kolkata’s twin city Howrah, where Muslim mobs resorted to violence and vandalism. They burnt down vehicles and police booths during the violent protests.