Hours after reports emerged revealing that a 23-year-old youth named Mohammed Fazil was killed by a group of assailants on Krishnapura-MRPL road in Mangaluru, Karnataka, the NDTV tried to insinuate that the murder was executed in retaliation to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

According to the Police, Fazil was attacked with a lethal weapon by 4-5 unidentified miscreants. The preliminary investigations led by the Police reportedly found that the deceased may have been murdered because he was in love with a Shia woman while following Sunni Islam himself. The miscreants arrived in a car near the cloth shop owned by the deceased, killed him, and fled from the spot after the murder.

Though the police are yet to verify the claims regarding the motive behind the murder, the NDTV while reporting the incident suggested that the suspects might be Hindus and hinted that Mohammed Fazil was murdered in retaliation after the Islamists killed BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru on July 27. NDTV, which had established itself by using and selling tapes and equipment stolen from Doordarshan, tend to ignore the suspected Shia Sunni love affair angle in the case and targeted the members of the Hindu organization.

#NDTVBeeps | Karnataka Man Stabbed To Death By Masked Attackers pic.twitter.com/hjpHddPRQw — NDTV (@ndtv) July 29, 2022

In the video report, the NDTV showcased the CCTV footage that was accessed by the Karnataka Police in connection with Fizal’s murder and then showcased Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers protesting against the murder of Praveen Nettaru. The report clearly attempted to indirectly insinuate that Fazil on July 28 was allegedly murdered by Hindus in retaliation for Praveen’s murder. Such alleged claims put forth by the NDTV have been dismissed by other media reports who stated that Fazil’s murder may have been linked to a Shia-Sunni love affair.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar, confirmed the death of Fazil on July 28 and said that the incident happened at around 8 pm. “There was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead”, he said.

Karnataka | A youth, Fazil hacked to death by an unidentified group in Surathkal, in outskirts of Mangaluru



“He was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Case filed at Surathkal PS. Sec 144 CrPC imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur,” says Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/QliZy3cfUa — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Following the incident, the police appealed to the Muslim community to hold Friday prayers at home. Liquor shops have also been closed down on Friday and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group. “We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality”, Kumar said also requesting the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups.

Earlier, BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by assailants who were on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Two accused named Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq have been arrested in Kerala. Reports mention that the two are linked to the Islamist terrorist organizations named SDPI and PFI.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Police are investigating the case to verify the motive behind the murder. The Police have also recovered the CCTV footage from the spot which has shocked the state. Further investigations are underway.