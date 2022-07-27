Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Updated:

Karnataka: Praveen Nettaru’s murder triggers discontent among BJYM workers, MLA Renukacharya threatens to quit

Both the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have seen an increase in the number of security officers deployed in an effort to prevent any potential law and order concerns. On July 27, most local businesses and schools were closed.

OpIndia Staff
Praveen Nettaru
BJP workers heckled the car of the Karnataka state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
Praveen Nettaru, a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, was hacked to death on July 26 by unknown assailants. After this incident, outraged BJP Yuva Morcha members started to furnish mass resignations. Members of the youth wing of the party are distressed after this incident and expressing their concern they took to social media to put up posts threatening mass resignation.

Karnataka BJP MLA Renukacharyra also said that Hindus are not safe despite there being a BJP regime and he has also threatened of tendering his resignation from the MLA post if the Hindus in the state are not protected.

Protests emerge after Praveen Nettaru’s murder

There is a massive protest in southern parts of Karnataka after Praveen Nettaru’s murder. Protests have broken out in Bellare and Sullia, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a bandh. Hundreds of people escorted Praveen Nettaru’s dead body as it was taken to his home on July 27 in the morning. The deputy commissioner of police, Mangaluru, remarked that the situation is being thoroughly probed. He said, “I spoke to the family regarding the autopsy and the funeral. We will forward the family’s requests to the government.”

According to police, 15 persons have been held for interrogation, and six teams have been formed to find the murderers. Three squads have been sent to Hassan, Madikeri, and the adjacent state of Kerala. Hindu activists and BJP workers surrounded BJP state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s car and heckled him as they protested Praveen Nettaru’s murder, demanding answers from senior party leaders.

Both the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have seen an increase in the number of security officers deployed in an effort to prevent any potential law and order concerns. On July 27, most of the local businesses, including restaurants and retail outlets, remained closed. Several schools opted to close for the day given the difficult situation in the area.

On 26th July 2022, BJYM member Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death by unknown attackers. As per reports, the killers came on a bike in Bellari, Dakshina Kannada of Karnataka, in the late evening and attacked Nettaru with sharp weapons. Nettaru, who ran a poultry business, was returning home when the attack happened. The assailants escaped after the attack. Nettaru was rushed to the hospital, but he could not be saved.

