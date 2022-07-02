Days after a Hindu tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in Udaipur, it has come to light that the two murderers had plotted to join the Rajasthan unit of the BJP for the past 3 years, reported India Today. The two killers, identified as Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghaus, had made plans to infiltrate the saffron party, even before they committed the ghastly act.

India Today reported that Riyaz was successful in attending events, organised by the BJP. BJP Minority Morcha (Rajasthan) leader Irshad Chainwala had even welcomed the murderer after he returned from Haj in 2019. According to the news organisation, Irshad has been associated with the saffron party for over a decade.

When confronted with his images with Riyaz, Irshad remarked, “Yes, they are mine. I garlanded him because he had come back from Umra. He attended many events of Gulab Ji (BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria), Somebody would accompany him in BJP events.”

Udaipur killer came to BJP events uninvited, accompanied by Tahir Bhai

Interestingly, Riyaz would privately criticise the saffron party for its political ideology and yet show up uninvited to party events. “He would come on his own. He said he wanted to work with the party,” informed Irshad.

According to the BJP Minority Morcha leader, the Udaipur murderer was often accompanied by a party worked named Mohammad Tahir (also known as Tahir Bhai). “He is our worker. Tahir Bhai was close to Riyaz,” emphasised Irshad Chainwala. As per India Today, there are several pictures of Tahir and Riyaz together. The news publication informed that Riyaz could not be reached by phone and had also vacated his rented house.

It remains unknown whether Tahir has been off the radar since the ghastly killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Plot to give crimes a saffron colour?

There are now apprehensions being expressed about whether Riyaz, the murderer of Kanhaiya Lal was trying to join BJP to commit crimes and then, ultimately, pin them on Hindus. It is evident that the Jihadis had criminal antecedents. Given their Islamic extremist views, the only reason to try and infiltrate BJP would be if they wanted to join the party, commit Jihadi activity and pin it on BJP and Hindus.

Riyaz was obsessed with 26/11

Earlier, it came to light that Riyaz had paid ₹ 5000 to buy a customised number 2611 for his bike. He and his accomplice Mohammed Ghaus had used the same bike to escape the scene after brutally murdering Kanhaiya Lal on June 28.

Reportedly, the number was purchased several years ago in 2013. The number 2611 denotes the 26th of November, the day when Ajmal Kasab and other Pakistani terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba unleashed mayhem in Mumbai in the year 2008.

With this revelation, one can clearly understand how radicalised these Islamists must have been to choose a number to coincide with the date that Pakistani-backed terrorists had chosen to carry out one of the worst terror attacks in the history of India.