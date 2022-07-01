In the latest development in the brutal Udaipur beheading case, reports have emerged that one of the prime accused Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar had paid Rs 5000 to buy a customised number 2611 for his bike.

The two Islamists had used this bike to escape the scene after carrying out the ISIS-style execution of the Hindu man Kanhaiya Lal on June 28. As per reports, the bike with the 2611 number belongs to Mohammad Riyaz. The number was purchased several years ago in 2013.

One of the accused in #UdaipurTerrorAttack paid 5000 to buy number 2611 for his bike in 2013 exactly 9 years ahead of #NupurSharama statement#MumbaiTerrorAttacks 26/11 pic.twitter.com/1i5ST3KTtj — Sachin Singh (@sachinsingh1010) July 1, 2022

The number 2611 denotes the 26th of November, the day when Ajmal Kasab and other Pakistani terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba had unleashed mayhem in Mumbai in the year 2008.

Accused Islamists were obsessed with the number 2611, the day Pakistan-backed terrorists carried out the Mumbai terror attacks

According to reports, Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar was obsessed with the 26/11 date and had spent Rs 5,000 for purchasing the special number for his bike.

With this revelation, one can clearly understand how radicalised these Islamists must have been to choose a number to coincide with the date that Pakistani-backed terrorists had chosen to carry out one of the worst terror attacks in the history of India.

Besides, earlier in the day, OpIndia also reported how the inquiry has thus far revealed that Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gaus, who had released a video gloating about Kanhaiya Lal’s beheading, were not responsible for the massacre alone. They were part of a group that included more than a dozen other Islamists. For a very long time, these Islamists discussed the news of the Hindu-Muslim conflict on their social media group. They had been preparing to accomplish something significant for a while. Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Gaus envisioned creating an Islamic State in India, similar to ISIS. Both accused admitted to regularly watching ISIS and Taliban videos.

They considered Hindus as ‘kaafirs’ (infidels), and their sole purpose in carrying out this beheading was to terrorize Hindus. Post Nupur Sharma’s remark, when Islamists started unleashing mayhem in several parts of the nation, the accused saw it as an opportunity to become a hero of their religion. They thought Kanhaiya Lal would be the easiest target given his response to Nupur Sharma’s remark.

Notably, the Kanhaiya Lal murder case had been taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after a Pakistan link emerged. During a press conference on Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather confirmed that one of the two accused, Ghouse Mohammad, who carried out the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur has links with Pakistan-based organisation Dawat-e-Islami and had visited Karachi in 2014.

Republic TV had also quoted sources as saying that the accused allegedly visited Karachi twice and spent about 45 days in the Islamic country before returning to India and carrying out the heinous murder.

SC judges blame Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ for the brutal beheading of Kanhaiya Lal by two fanatic Islamists

Given that all of this information is available on the public forum, judges of the Supreme Court of India blaming ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the brutal Udaipur murder are being criticised by social media users.

As per reports, Nupur Sharma had moved the SC seeking the transfer of all the FIRs registered against her, across several states to Delhi for further investigation. Sharma, in her application, stated that she is facing constant life threats.

The judges of the apex court, surprisingly, had placed all the blame on Nupur Sharma and her ‘loose tongue’ over the remarks on Prophet Muhammad that were deemed as ‘blasphemy’ by Islamists. The SC judges have lambasted Sharma saying that it was her and her ‘loose tongue’ that has set the entire country on fire and she should apologise to the whole country.