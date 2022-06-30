Following the murder of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, his killers Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos escaped the scene on a bike with number 2611, as per a Bhaskar report. 26-11 is the date of the Mumbai Terror Attack. The killers were nabbed by the Police 130 KM away from Udaipur at Bhim Highway.

As per reports, the bike with the 2611 number belongs to Mohammad Riyaz.

A high alert was issued by Rajasthan Police within 30 minutes of the incident. Following the high alert, National Highway was blocked by the Police. Reports suggest that the killers took side roads to avoid the Police. They first reached Mavli and then approached Maddi in Rajsamand through villages while avoiding main roads and the national highway.

Using the state highway, they reached Devgarh via Sardargarh-Amet. They approached a garage for help where Riyaz had worked six months ago. They did not get any help from the garage, after which they left for Bhim. Deogarh Police was tipped off about their presence in the area, and they alerted Bhim Police for the same. All the roads around the area were blocked.

The Police teams from Deogarh and Bhim Police Stations kept chasing them. At around 5 PM, they were surrounded by the Advana-Jasakheda highway that is 10 KM away from Bhim.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was reportedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Feared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him. After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. The two attackers, identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos, were arrested by the Police. The case has been taken over by NIA under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction.

How people buy special numbers

Many car and bike owners prefer to get special numbers for their vehicles either to showcase their wealth or to depict something that is important to them. The Transport Authority charges extra money for special numbers. As per the law, vehicle owners are allowed to choose the last four digits of their vehicle’s number plate.

These numbers are called ‘fancy numbers’. The first category is the numbers that have been put on sale by the RTO, and its list can be accessed from the Vaahan portal. The transport authority often conducts an auction of highly desired numbers like 0001 etc. The price of the number varies depending on its importance and demand. The vehicle owner can purchase the number of his/her choice using the transport authority portal or by visiting the RTO office and paying the required price. While registering for the vehicle, you can ask for a number of your choice, and it will be allotted if available.