In a shocking development that took place in the United Kingdom, a trans man who used a prosthetic penis to deceive three women into sexual interactions was sentenced to ten years in prison.

The culprit, Tarjit Singh, was born as a female named Hannah Walters, but now identifies ‘himself’ as a trans man. Between June 2010 and March 2016, ‘he’ had abusive relationships with three different women. Judge Oscar Del Fabbro sentenced ‘him’ to 10 years of imprisonment, terming ‘him’ a risk to the public of serious harm in the future and a dangerous offender.

During the hearing of this case, the court was presented with the facts about how Tarjit Singh threatened one victim with fire after assaulting her with lighter fluid and injuring her nose with a cell phone. Tarjit Singh was also accused of slapping and punching her. After a trial earlier this year at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Tarjit Singh, a resident of Enfield in north London, was convicted of three charges of assault by penetration, six counts of assault causing real bodily injury, and one offense of issuing a threat to murder.

The 32-year-old convict would wear clothes throughout the relationships and have intercourse with the ladies in the dark while wearing a fake penis. ‘He’ contacted two vulnerable victims on social media and a chicken shop. He met the third victim – who has learning difficulties – on a dating site called Plenty of Fish. When the relationship started, one of the victims was 16 years old.

‘He’ was nabbed after a relationship turned violent and the victim notified the police. The probe was then traced back to two previous victims. The prosecution introduced cellphone evidence during the trial that revealed ‘he’ frequented websites like FreeToMProsthetics.com, a business that manufactures ultra-realistic artificial male genitalia.

While pronouncing the judgment, Judge Oscar Del Fabbro said, “You are an accomplished and manipulative liar. You are not honest. Instead of opening a frank and honest discussion about your gender and how you wanted to live your life, you chose a different path – you chose a path of deceit. You persuaded them you were male and acted like you were male.”