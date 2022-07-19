On Monday, United States Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine urged for legislation to “support and empower” youngsters seeking “gender affirmation treatment.” Levine, who is transgender ‘herself’, and has lived till 2011 as a biological male, made these statements while appearing on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports.”

Levine said, “Trans youth are vulnerable. We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities such as sports, and even limit their ability to gender affirmation treatment in their state.”

Levine admitted during the interview that transgender youth are more likely to have mental health issues, but insisted that bullying, not the person’s gender identity, is to blame.

“They suffer significant harassment and bullying, sometimes in schools or their community. They have more mental health issues, but there’s nothing inherent with being transgender or gender diverse which would predispose youth to depression or anxiety. It’s the harassment and bullying,” Levine said.

Levine’s comments on supporting gender-transition surgeries as a way to empower children drew criticism from a number of social media users. US Representative Andy Biggs, who represents Arizona’s 5th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives, said that this is ‘deeply disturbing.’ In a tweet, he wrote, “Biden Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine says we need to “empower” children to get gender affirmation treatment in their state. This is deeply disturbing.”

Senator for Kansas Dr Roger Marshall said, “80% of children outgrow gender dysphoria. Under the Biden Admin’s “gender care” policies, these children may suffer irreversible harm. “Gender-affirming care” is child abuse.”

It is notable that Levine’s comments follow a federal court order last week on Friday blocking the Biden administration’s regulations mandating transgender people to have access to toilets, locker rooms, and sports teams that correspond to their desired gender identity.