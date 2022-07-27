Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced a Gharwapsi campaign for those people whose ancestors were Hindus. The decision was taken in a two-day meeting organized in Prayagraj. It was decided in the meeting that the organization would connect with the people who have left Hinduism and would try to reawaken the faith in Hinduism in their minds. VHP will run a Gharwapsi campaign for these people.

In this meeting, the VHP also decided to convey its activities to every household in order to stop forced conversions. Champat Rai, the vice-president of VHP, said that attacks on Hinduism are increasing every day. Therefore, a Hitchintak Abhiyan (Wellwishers Campaign) will be carried out in the 19 districts of the Kashi region and we will connect 5 lakh people with our organization. This campaign will run from 6th November 2022 to 20th November 2022.

The issue of love jihad was also discussed in this meeting along with forced conversions. In this meeting, Champat Rai said, “VHP is continuously trying to connect the Hindus. Hindus are continuously attacked. Incidents of love jihad are increasing. Huge inducements are offered to people getting converted. We should come ahead to stop all this.”

This two-day meeting of the VHP was organized on 23rd and 24th July 2022 in the RD College of Prayagraj. In this meeting, Champat Rai also told about the other activities of the organization. He told that the organization is about to complete its 60 years and many programs will be organized to celebrate this occasion.

Champat Rai stated that from 12th August 2022 to 16th August 2022, the organization will organize the foundation day program with the intent of ensuring the integrity of the undivided nation. From 17th August to 24th August 2022, there will be various programs in every locality of the Kashi region. The organization will also hold programs on various occasions like Durga Ashtami and Geeta Jayanti.