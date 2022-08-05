Friday, August 5, 2022
China imposes sanction on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her Taiwan visit

Chinese Foreign Ministry had said that the Taiwan trip of Nancy Pelosi was a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

OpIndia Staff
30

Days after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, the Chinese government has decided to impose sanctions on her and her family. A Chinese ministry spokesperson said that the sanction is in response to her “vicious” and “provocative” actions.

“Despite China’s serious concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, seriously interfering in China’s internal affairs, undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, trampling on the one-China policy, and threatening the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement, reported Reuters.

However, the types of sanctions were not specified in the foreign ministry statement.

Earlier, the ministry had said that the Taiwan trip of Nancy Pelosi was a serious violation of China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It was also said that the visit seriously violated the one-China principle.

It is notable that China or the People’s Republic of China considers Taiwan or the Republic of China as its territory.

Ending weeks of speculation, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, and met several officials including Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

