According to reports, Nancy Pelosi is finally going to Taiwan, despite warnings from the Biden administration, who are worried about the rising escalation with China that had already warned against Pelosi’s proposed visit to the island nation. Taiwanese and US officials have stated that Pelosi will visit Taiwan as a part of her Asia tour, and will stay in Taiwan overnight, though it is not clear when she would land in Taipei.

While mainland China and their mouthpieces have issued multiple warnings to the USA to avoid visiting Taiwan, apparently all those warnings from the Chinese side have gone unheard as Pelosi makes her way to Taiwan.

Chinese reaction to Pelosi’s visit

Even the US establishment has done a lot of flip-flops on Taiwan. Initially, Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, was scheduled to visit Taiwan before omitting it from her travel list and then adding it to her Asian visit.

Nancy Pelosi’s Asian visit has become such a high-profile moment that flight radar is receiving unprecedented traffic as people try to confirm if Pelosi was indeed going to Taiwan.

In response to the impending visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the Chinese embassy to India said, “A visit to Taiwan by US Speaker Pelosi would constitute a gross interference in China’s internal affairs, greatly threaten peace & stability across Taiwan Strait, severely undermine China-US relations & lead to very serious situation & grave consequences.”

Wang Xiaojian, Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India further said, “Those who play with fire will perish by it. If the US side insists on making the visit & challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof.”