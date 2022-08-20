Saturday, August 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDeath of 'Dalit' 9-year-old in Jalore: State Child Rights Commission panel report busts 'caste...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Death of ‘Dalit’ 9-year-old in Jalore: State Child Rights Commission panel report busts ‘caste angle’. Read what they say happened

While filing the report, the member (Shiv Bhagwan Naga) emphasised that a fight had broken out between the deceased Inder Meghwal and another student named Mangalram over a drawing book.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Commission rules out caste angle in Dalit student's death
Students at Saraswati Vidya Mandir (Photo Credits: Indian Express/ Deep Mukherjee)
40

Days after a 9-year-old Dalit boy succumbed to his injuries in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, the State Child Rights Commission ruled out the caste angle from the case, reported The Times of India.

Following a visit to the school, a member of the Commission met with the teachers and students to confirm the details of the incident. While filing the report, the member (Shiv Bhagwan Naga) emphasised that a fight had broken out between the deceased Inder Meghwal and another student named Mangalram over a drawing book.

The accused teacher, identified as one Chail Singh, had intervened and slapped both the students. This aspect was corroborated by the district administration and the block education officer.

The deceased student fell on the ground after being slapped and sustained injuries to his eye and an ear. The State Child Rights Commission emphasised that there was no drinking water pot in the school, thereby rubbishing the initial claim that Inder Meghwal was beaten by an ‘upper caste teacher’ for touching the water pot.

According to Shiv Bhagwan Naga, all students used a common water tank to quench their thirst.

The Background of the Case

According to authorities, Inder Meghwal was beaten up Chail Singh at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir on July 20 this year. He remained under medical care until August 13, when he finally succumbed to his injuries.

The police charged Singh with murder and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim’s father Devaram Meghwal had alleged that the accused hurled casteist slurs at Inder for drinking water from an earthen pot, supposedly intended for upper caste people.

Inder’s father also stated that his son suffered damage to his right ear and eye as a result of Singh’s assault. At that time, some locals had pointed out that the claim about caste discrimination was false.

They clarified that there was only one common water tank and dismissed reports about the existence of separate water tanks for ‘upper-caste’ and ‘lower caste people.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently courted controversy for downplaying the severity of the incident. He had said, “These kinds of incidents happen in every state. If you watch TV or read the newspapers, you know that these incidents happen everywhere.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Anurag Kashyap throws tantrum after Dobaaraa flops, says he will not make sequel of Gangs of Wasseypur unless Viacom stops calling it a loss-making

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala police may oust Congress worker Farzeen Majeed from home district for a year, had protested against Kerala CM on board an Indigo flight:...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar back to being a family business: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s damaad attends official meeting held by his son, Tej Pratap Yadav

OpIndia Staff -

Anurag Kashyap-directed ‘Dobaaraa’ featuring Taapsee Pannu tanks miserably at the box office, audience obliges after duo asked them to boycott the movie

OpIndia Staff -

16% of Muslim students from Mangalore University seek TC, among others, university following HC order banning hijab in classrooms one of the reasons

OpIndia Staff -

CBI names 15 including Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in excise scam FIR, says he was instrumental in extending undue favours to licensees

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Muslim body head slams state govt’s ‘gender-neutral’ policy, says it is ‘dangerous’ to allow boys and girls to sit together in classrooms

OpIndia Staff -

Police cancel Munawar Faruqui’s Bangalore show on complaint of Hindu group, the comedian claims it was cancelled due to his health issues

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Hindu man stabbed for protesting against daughter’s harassment; Miraj, Farhad among 3 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Russia’s Gazprom trolls Siemens Energy over ‘lonely’ turbine that has been the centre of conflict over Nordstream 1 supplies to Europe

Sanghamitra -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,159FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com