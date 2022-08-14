A nine-year-old Dalit child succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after reportedly being beaten up by a teacher in a private school in the Jalore district of Rajasthan for touching a drinking water pot. According to police, Chail Singh (40), the teacher who assaulted the child, has been detained and charged with murder and violating the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to authorities, the nine-year-old kid Indra Meghwal was apparently beaten up by the teacher on July 20 and died on Saturday in a hospital in Ahmedabad due to his injuries. Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla, the SP of Jalore, said that the youngster had been severely assaulted.

According to a complaint letter handed to the Saila police station on Saturday by the victim’s father, Devaram Meghwal, Singh beat up Indra while taunting him with casteist insults for drinking water from an earthen pot intended for upper caste people. Indra’s father also stated that he suffered damage to his right ear and eye as a result of Singh’s thrashing and eventually became unconscious. The kid was taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Udaipur.

According to the father, Indra was hospitalised in the hospital in Udaipur for almost a week but his health did not improve. He was subsequently transferred to Ahmedabad, where he died on Saturday.

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the Congress government in Rajasthan on Sunday. BJP National Secretary Y Satya said that the incident was shameful. “Incidents of atrocities on Dalits are increasing continuously in the state. Rahul Gandhi, who has commented on every subject of the country, has been silent,” Satya said.

राजस्थान का यह किस्सा शर्मसार करने वाला है।



राज्य में लगातार दलितों पर अत्याचार की घटनायें बढ़ रही है।



देश के हर विषय पर टिप्पणी करने वाले राहुल गांधी ने यहाँ पर मौन व्रत रखा है। pic.twitter.com/yX7xH94o3z — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) August 14, 2022

According to reports, the state education department has launched a probe into the incident, and Rajasthan SC Commission chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa has directed that it be handled under the case officer’s scheme for expedited investigation.