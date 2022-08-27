Amid the political turmoil in Jharkhand following the recommendation by the EC to disqualify CM Hemant Soren, the CM and the MLAs of the ruling coalition left the capital Ranchi to an unknown destination today. The CM and the MLAs boarded buses along with luggage and reportedly could head towards Khunti, around 30 km from Ranchi. However, it is also speculated that they may move to a nearby ‘friendly’ state like West Bengal or Chhattisgarh. The move is aimed at preventing possible poaching of MLAs by the opposition after Soren is officially disqualified by the governor.

Reportedly, 44 MLAs of JMM, RJD and Congress boarded three Volvo buses and left for an unknown destination, guarded by security personnel in police vehicles. However, the government is playing the move and saying that the MLAs are just going for a picnic. Minister Alamgir Alam claimed the MLAs were going for a “picnic at Moments Resort in Latratu in neighbouring Khunti district”. Another minister Banna Gupta claimed that the MLAs were going to Latratu for refreshments and would return by evening. But media reports citing sources say that multiple locations in Chattisgarh and West Bengal had been identified to relocate the MLAs, and they would be kept in the same location.

Three Volvo buses with MLAs from JMM led alliance leave Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Ranchi residence pic.twitter.com/TXbQATCMJO — Moushumi Das Gupta (@dgupta_moushumi) August 27, 2022

The decision to shift the MLAs were taken after three rounds of meetings of the MLAs of the ruling alliance on Saturday 27th August 2022. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister House in Ranchi, and the UPA alliance MLAs had reached the meeting venue along with luggage, suggesting that the move to shift them out of Ranchi was already planned. Luxury buses were also already parked at the CM house, ready to shift the MLAs.

Congress MLA from Mandar Shilpi Neha Tirkey had said, “MLAs are asked to be prepared for every situation. So they brought the bag. If asked to stay in the CM House, they will stay there. There is no information yet. You have to do as told by the leadership.”

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Nishikant Dubey had tweeted, “According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sources, some MLAs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am. Most of the MLAs are reluctant to go and are waiting for the orders of senior JMM leader Basant Soren, some buses are parked in Ranchi waiting for MLAs.” Dubey also demanded mid-term polls in the state.

झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के सूत्रों के अनुसार कुछ विधायक रात्रि के २ बजे छत्तीसगढ़ पहुँचे,ज़्यादातर विधायक जाने में आना कानी कर रहे हैं वे झामुमो के वरिष्ठ नेता विधायक बसंत सोरेन के आदेश का इंतज़ार कर रहे हैं,कुछ बस राँची में खड़ी है विधायक के इंतज़ार में — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 27, 2022

The notification to cancel chief minister Hemant Soren’s membership in the assembly can be sent to the Election Commis by Governor Ramesh Bais at any time based on the recommendation sent by the EC. After EC issues the notification cancelling Soren’s membership of the assembly after getting consent from the governor, the Governor can ask CM Hemant Soren to resign from the post of the chief minister. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Ravindranath Mahato is likely to be apprised of the EC notification. In case Soren has asked to resign, his wife Kalpana Soren and father Shibu Soren are believed to be the frontrunners to replace him.

In view of the situation, the JMM has already got all the MLAs signed on the letter of support. These signatures have been made from the MLAs of both JMM and Congress parties. According to JMM sources, the letter of support of 42 MLAs has already been prepared.

Conspiracies to topple the Jharkhand government

On July 30, 2022, three Congress MLAs were arrested in Howrah with Rs 45 lakh in cash. Congress MLA Anoop Singh filed a written complaint against the three Congress MLAs in the police station and also said that the three MLAs had contacted him. Rs 10 crore and a ministerial post were offered to him to topple the Jharkhand government.