On August 24, Telangana Police arrested an Islamist identified as Kaleem Uddin for raising slogans calling for the murder of RSS Swayamsevaks during a rally against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh. Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rajeshwari said he was booked under Sections 153, 295(A), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Telangana | Yesterday during a rally in Nalgonda against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh, person named Kaleem Uddin raised derogatory slogans against RSS, echoed by others. Accused was identified & arrested. Case registered under sec 153, 295a & 506: Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

A video of Kaleem Uddin had gone viral on social media platforms where a group of Islamists was holding a protest march against T Raja Singh for the alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. In the video, the accused was seen raising the slogan “Kaat Daalo Saalon Ko,” to which the crowd said, “RSS Walon Ko” (the slogan translates to “cut RSS members into pieces”).

Another slogan that was raised during the protest rally that was heard in the video was “Bolo Bolo Kya Chahiye, Gustakh-e-Nabi Ka Sar Chahiye” (it translates to “what do we want? The head of the blasphemer”).

Thakur Raja Singh controversy

Raja was recently arrested by Hyderabad Police for alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, following which he was also suspended from the party and asked to submit a reply within ten days on why strict action should not be taken against him.

He had published a video criticising certain practices, which was deemed ‘blasphemous’ by Islamists. Former IT cell head of AIMIM and social media influencer Syed Abdahu Kashaf had led a protest against him and raised ‘sar tan se juda’ (call to behead) against T Raja. Following the backlash, the video was removed from social media platforms. However, now T Raja has threatened that he would publish the second part of the video purportedly with similar remarks.

Multiple cases were registered against T Raja at Dabeerpura and Mangalhat. In a statement, the Police said, “We have been receiving complaints against him at various police stations across the city. All cases will be clubbed.”

Though the Police had asked for his remand, the court had ordered his immediate release. Later, T Raja said though he would remain a loyal foot soldier for PM Modi, protecting Dharma was more important for him than the party.