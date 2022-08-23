On August 23, BJP leader T Raja was arrested by the Police for his comments on Prophet Muhammad. Earlier, influencer and former AIMIM social media head Syed Abdahu Kashaf led the ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans against Raja. While Raja was arrested for “hurting religious sentiments,” Kashaf is roaming free despite issuing and standing by the death threats against Raja.

Who is Syed Abdahu Kashaf?

Syed Abdahu Kashaf is a Jawaharlal Nehru University pass out and works as a Digital Content Creator at Crimson Media Company. As per his online profile, Kashaf has worked as AIMIM’s and its chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s social media head from 2012 to 2019.

Kashaf calls himself a political strategist and Social and Civil Rights Activist. The “young and energetic” political strategist was described as an “influencer” by several media houses after he issued death threats to BJP’s T Raja. Interestingly, the more people tagged him and condemned ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans, the more he gloated over the remarks and happily retweeted the posts that were against him.

The blunt and remorseless attitude does not originate on its own. Such attitude is shown by a person only when he or she is sure that no one can touch him. The recent incidents, including that of Nupur Sharma, where the former Spokesperson of BJP had to hide from public view over the remarks she passed during a debate, the murders that happened just because the victims supported Nupur Sharma, no strong action against the likes of Munawar Faruqui, Mohammed Zubair and the other panelist Rehmani who provoked Sharma, are a few reasons anti-social elements like Kashaf are boldly openly giving death threats. Even the past incidents such as Akbaruddin Owaisi getting acquitted by the court in the case over his provocative speech in which he urged to remove Police for 15 minutes have fueled such attitude.

Here are a few posts that we came across on Kashaf’s social media accounts.

On August 22, Kashaf gathered hundreds of Islamists following the alleged derogatory remarks by T Raja against Prophet Muhammad. During the protest, he gave ‘sar tan se juda’ slogans and provoked the Muslims against T Raja. The video of the speech that he gave has gone viral on social media platforms. He not only published the videos from his social media accounts but also retweeted those posts that shared the video of him raising ‘sar tan se juda slogans’ and condemning him. The blunt showcase of the ‘I don’t care’ attitude shows he knows no one is going to come after him.

Syed Abdahu Kashaf chants “Gustak E Rasool saw ki ek he saza sar tan sejuda.. “ openly and even shares it via his official twitter account and @hydcitypolice has arrested Raja but not Syed Kashaf what nonsense is this? #ArrestSyedKashaf



pic.twitter.com/aKqJJwx5bP — Hindu Genocide Watch (@hgenocidewatch) August 23, 2022

On August 20, he shared a photograph with controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui who used derogatory language against Bhagwan Ram and Mata Sita. Gloating over the meeting, he said, “Reminder: This is #Hyderabad, not Bhagyanagar! Outsiders and hate mongers have no place here. I welcome Munawar Faruqui to our city. Kudos to the organizers, Azhar Bhai and Nisar. Most importantly, thank you, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate CP Stephen Raveendra Sir IPS, for retaining the faith in Police.”

In July 2020, Syed happily informed his supporters that he was booked under Sections 153, 504 & 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code for using derogatory remarks against PM Modi and HM Shah.

In February 2020, he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “When Modi get scared he hides behind the impotent”.

In January 2020, when anti-CAA protests were rising, Syed published misinformation that the central government was fanning anti-minority sentiments. Calling PM Modi a liar, he said, “PM Narendra Modi, you are a liar, you have divided the nation by introduction CAA bill your representatives are speaking Anti Minority language. Did u even condemn the killing of 25 Innocent people who were peacefully protesting under democratic rights. You are a blunder we hate u.”

In December 2019, he shared a very derogatory video of an old lady from Hyderabad who was clearly misinformed about CAA and NRC.

This old Hyderabadi lady got a message for Modi. 😂😂😂#AgainstCAA #AgainstNRC pic.twitter.com/CTRnSajKvH — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) December 31, 2019

Crimson Media, a company founded by Syed

In March 2020, Syed left AIMIM as a political strategist and started his own company named Crimson Media Co 2021. As per the company’s profile, it helps clients in political strategy building and provides a series of services, including campaign designing, surveys, polls, and more.

If you look at the company’s blogs, it clearly paints the picture that the company is looking for anti-BJP and anti-Modi clients. His experience with a party like AIMIM and posts that are openly provoking Muslims are a clear sign of what one can expect from the campaigns Crimson would design for the client.

While the likes of Syed Abdahu Kashaf, Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair, alleged comedian Munawar Faruqui, controversial influencer Faizu and others walk freely even after provoking Muslims, insulting Hindus and indulging in anti-India activities, Hindus are either hiding (Nupur Sharma) to save their lives or have already died (Kanhaiya Lal, Umesh Kohle, Kamlesh Tiwari) while trying to stand for Dharma.