So-called comedian Munawar Faruqui lied about missing his flight due to health issues which had led to the cancellation of his Bangalore show on Friday, as it has come to light that the show was cancelled on the directions of the Police following a letter of opposition by the Hindu organisation Jai Shri Ram Sena. Faruqui was scheduled to present his solo show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Bangalore today, which he has already presented in several other cities and is scheduled to present in more cities in the coming days as part of his comedy tour.

After his show in Bangalore was cancelled today, Munawar Faruqui posted on Instagram that he missed his flight due to his health issues, and the program has been postponed to next week. But now it has been revealed that his health was not the reason for the cancellation, as the police directed the organisers to cancel the show.

Screenshot of Faruqui’s Instagram story

Sources known to OpIndia confirm that Jai Shri Ram Sena (JSRS) gave a memorandum to the Puttenhalli police station asking to cancel the show of Faruqui since he is accused in an ongoing criminal case of making insulting remarks about Hindu deities. The event’s organiser was then instructed to cancel the event by the police station’s SHO, who had called him.

As there was no response from the organisers, the JSRS activists went to the Deputy Commissioner of Police South Bangalore, who subsequently sent a communication to the organiser directing that Faruqui’s show be cancelled. In a statement, DCP P Krishnakant said that Munawar Faruqui did not have permission to conduct the event therefore his event was cancelled.

The memorandum by JSRS reads, “We bring to your kind notice that this Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ is planned propaganda to mock Hindu gods and goddesses as evident in previous programs of Munawar Faruqui. It is a serious matter of hate speech and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Mr Faruqui whilst not having any knowledge about the Hindu scriptures or Hindu dharma, is influencing a negative and offensive view of the most respected Hindu dharma, without any basis. There is enough proof and evidence of hurting religious sentiments by the lead of the show Munawar Faruqui.”

The memorandum by JSRS.

“In light of the seriousness of the matter, we would like to request your support to cancel the Talk Show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ and restrict such self-proclaimed comedians from insulting and hurting religious sentiments of Hindu Gods and Goddesses,” it further reads. JSRS Bangalore coordinator Ramdoot Sanjith handed over the memorandum to the police. The delegation included Ramdoot Gajraj, Ramdoot Sagar, Ramdoot Ganesh, And Ramdoot Abhay.

The show by Munawar Faruqui was scheduled to be held at MLR Convention Centre in Bangalore on Friday. The tickets for the event were sold through Book My Show.

In another incident concerning Faruqui, police in Hyderabad arrested a BJP MLA over his objection to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri To Nowhere’ show in Hyderabad scheduled for tomorrow. MLA T Raja Singh has been vocal in his objection to Faruqui’s performance in Hyderabad. The MLA had requested that the police prevent Faruqui from performing in Hyderabad but the police arrested him instead of acting on his request.

It is notable that Munawar Faruqui had to face a massive outrage from Hindus after his insulting remarks on the Hindu deities. His shows were cancelled one after the other at various locations like Bengaluru, Goa, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, etc.