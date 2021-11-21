Sunday, November 21, 2021
Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ finally kicks off in Kolkata after a series of cancelled shows amid opposition

Munwar Faruqui performed his 1 hour and 30-minute long 'Dongri to Nowhere' comedy special in the city of Kolkata. He had uploaded several stories on his official Instagram profile, highlighting his meetup up with fans.

OpIndia Staff
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, image via The Hindu
On Saturday (November 20), controversial stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui kickstarted his pan-India tour in Kolkata. The development came after previous shows were cancelled in light of opposition by Bajrang Dal.

Screengrab of the story posted by Munawar Faruqui

About a week ago, Faruqui had informed his audience about his show in Kolkata on November 20.

Screengrab of the Instagram post of Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is set to perform in Jalandhar at KL Saigal Memorial Hall on November 25. He will also host another comedy show on the following day in Ludhiana. The controversial comedian will also perform at the Jungle Bar in Chandigarh on November 27. Sources suggest that the State unit of Bajrang Dal is planning to oppose the show in Punjab.

Schedule of upcoming shows to be conducted by Munawar Faruqi

Protests led to cancellation of comedy show of Munawar Faruqui

Earlier, the organisers had cancelled Faruqui’s show in Panaji in Goa, following the opposition of the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti. the comedian was set to perform at a mall in Panaji on November 15. But, the organisers ‘LVF Comedy’ pulled the plug on the show citing the law and order problem. The decision was taken following a meeting at the Panjaji police station. The Hindu Jagriti Samiti had urged the State to not allow Faruqui to perform in Panaji, owing to his past record of making ‘vulgar jokes about Hindu Gods.’

Comedian barred from performing in Gujarat, Mumbai and Chattisgarh

Faruqui was scheduled to perform on November 14 in Raipur In Chattisgarh. However, his shows were cancelled following the opposition of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary had informed that the two groups had submitted a written application to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police in this matter. Similarly, his shows in  Gujarat and Mumbai were also cancelled.

 

