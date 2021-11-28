‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui on Sunday took to Twitter to say that this was his time as comedian and thanked the audience and hinted that this may be the end of his ‘comedy’ career.

Nafrat jeet hai, Artist haar gaya.

Im done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE pic.twitter.com/la4xmaeQ0C — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) November 28, 2021

Faruqui, in a statement, said that today his show in Bengaluru was cancelled after having sold over 600 tickets over allegations of threats of violence. He claimed it was unfair that he was put in jail for a joke he did not crack and that his show was cancelled when there was nothing problematic in it. He added that in past two months, 12 of his shows were cancelled due to threats to venue and audience.

He then said that this is perhaps the end and thanked his audience and his goodbye.

In February 2021, too, he had given hint to quit comedy after his arrest over a joke that was allegedly offensive.

However, back then he had then mocked those who had threatened disruption and went on to continuing doing ‘comedy shows’.

On Saturday (November 27), the Ashoknagar police station in Bengaluru had asked the organisers to cancel the comedy show of Munawar Faruqui in light of the criminal cases registered against the comedian in other States of the country, reported The Times of India. Faruqui was scheduled to perform his ‘Dongri to Nowhere-Comedy Special’ at the Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru on Sunday (November 28).

In a letter written by the Inspector (Ashoknagar Police) to Vishesh Dhuria of Curtain Call events, he said, “It is learned that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure for his controversial statements on other religions and gods. Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learned that a case has been registered against him in the Tukoganj police station, Indore of Madhya Pradesh (Mainly under IPC 295A- Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).”

“Similar cases have been registered against him in many states. There is credible information that several organisations are opposing this stand-up comedy show performed by Faruqui. This could create chaos and could disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems. Therefore, it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui’s comedy show,” the letter concluded. According to a senior police official, no permission had been granted for Munawar Faruqi’s show and that action would be taken if the organisers did not comply with the police directive.

Chandigarh show of Munawar Faruqi cancelled after VHP intervened

The Chandigarh unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had earlier called for the cancellation of Faruqui’s show, which was scheduled to be held at the Jungle Bar on Saturday (November 27).

While speaking to OpIndia, Suresh Rana of VHP had confirmed that the show was cancelled by the organisers.

Opposition to comedy tour and aftermath

Earlier, the organisers had cancelled Faruqui’s show in Panaji in Goa, following the opposition of the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti. The comedian was set to perform at a mall in Panaji on November 15. But, the organisers ‘LVF Comedy’ pulled the plug on the show citing the law and order problem. The decision was taken following a meeting at the Panjaji police station. The Hindu Jagriti Samiti had urged the State to not allow Faruqui to perform in Panaji, owing to his past record of making ‘vulgar jokes about Hindu Gods.’

Faruqui was scheduled to perform on November 14 in Raipur In Chattisgarh. However, his shows were cancelled following the opposition of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. VHP leader Santosh Chaudhary had informed that the two groups had submitted a written application to Raipur Collector and Superintendent of Police in this matter. Similarly, his shows in Gujarat and Mumbai were also cancelled. However, on November 20, he performed his 1 hour and 30-minute long ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ comedy special in the city of Kolkata. This happened to be the only show that was not cancelled by the organisers.

Following backlash from all corners, the ticket sales on ‘Book my show’ for his comedy special was halted.