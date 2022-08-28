Sunday, August 28, 2022
Indian women who faced racist attack by Texas woman say they want ‘nothing to do with Hindutva types’, sided with anti-India org CAIR

Last week, a Mexican American woman had verbally abused four women of Indian origin in Plano, Texas and asked them to go to India after a long racist rant.

OpIndia Staff
CAIR
CAIR, an Islamic anti-India org came in support of women of Indian origin (SS from video/CAIR)
On August 26, the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) issued a statement against the attack on women of Indian origin in Texas, United States and said, “Such bigoted cannot be tolerated”. CAIR is known for its anti-India and anti-Hindu stand. Interestingly, following the attack on the women, the videos of the incident went viral on social media. Hindu organization Hindu American Foundation shared the reports and condemned the attack. To everyone’s surprise, the son of one of the victims identified himself as being related to her and claimed “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Indian” are not the same. He further called out the Hindu organization for using the incident for “nationalist propaganda”.

In a now-deleted tweet, Amit Banerjee, son of Rani Banerjee, one of the victims of the incident, took on Twitter and said, “This is my mom’s video. It’s not anti-Hindu. It’s anti-brown/Anti-Indian, which is NOT the same. We will not be used for your nationalist propaganda.”

Twitter user @Parikramah said that he spoke to representatives of Hindu organisations on the case, but the women had turned down their support. OpIndia has tried to reach out to Hindu American organisations for their comment on this but are unable to get through. Meanwhile, Islamist group CAIR has swooped in to help.

CAIR that came in support of the victims made it about the “South Asian Community” which the assault was clearly about being the woman “Indian”. The propaganda to shift the paradigm to call it “South Asia” and not “Indian sub-continent” has been active for many years now. The left eco-system and the western mainstream media have been trying to stop using the word “Indian” or “Indian sub-continent” while mentioning the region and using “South Asia” instead.

In a statement, CAIR Texas executive director Faizan Syed said, “This does not only affect the four women but the entire South Asian community”.

Following the arrest of the woman who assaulted the four Indian-American women, CAIR tweeted, “We welcome the arrest of the alleged perpetrator of a #racist assault on a group of Indian-American women in #Plano, Texas. Such bigoted cannot be tolerated and must be properly prosecuted by law enforcement authorities.”

The attack on group of women on Indian origin

On Wednesday (August 24), a Mexican American woman assaulted a group of 4 Indians, following a racist rant in the parking lot of a business establishment in Plano in Dallas city of Texas. As per reports, the accused was identified as Esmi Armendarez Upton. The video of the nasty confrontation had gone viral on social media, leading to her arrest on Thursday (August 25). “I hate you f*cking Indians…You come to our country and want everything free. I am Mexican-American. I was born here. Were you born here? Everywhere I go, you fucking Indians are there,” Esmi was heard as saying.

CAIR and its anti-India propaganda

CAIR is an Islamist group that has spoken against India and Hindus on several occasions. It is noteworthy that CAIR has links with the terrorist organization Hamas. The organization has been vehemently pushing Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu propaganda in India. Recently CAIR had extended support for the extremely Hinduphobic ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva‘ conference.

In January 2022, CAIR launched Hinduphobic propaganda based on a report by alleged journalist Rana Ayyub. In a press release, CAIR demanded the movie theatres not to release Sooryavanshi, a Hindi movie. In the press release, CAIR alleged the movie spreads “disgusting and dangerous” anti-Muslim propaganda inspired by the fascist Hindutva movement.” The organization has also called for the release of 49-year-old Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently serving 86 years in prison for attacking US Army and FBI personnel in Afghanistan.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

