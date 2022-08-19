On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a person named Nafees for abducting and sexually assaulting a Hindu girl in Fatehpur. The accused was reportedly in a relationship with the girl and had called her to meet in Fatehpur. He then raped her in the city corner hotel after threatening to kill her. The Police has charged the accused under section 366 and 367 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the reports, the victim girl is a resident of the Gauriganj area of Amethi district and the accused is a resident of Badagaon. The duo reportedly knew each other. However, the incident is said to have happened on August 16 when the accused deceptively called the girl to Fatehpur and took her to the city corner hotel forcibly. He then raped her and threatened to kill her.

According to the police, the case under section 366, 367 was registered against Nafees as he had forcefully assaulted the victim. The incident came to light when the Police went to the city corner hotel for checking. The victim girl appeared before the Police to reveal the incident. Based on the complaint of the victim woman, the Police booked the accused and arrested him immediately.

Earlier on July 19, the Uttar Pradesh Police had registered a complaint against an auto driver named Rahmat Hasan for forcefully converting a poor woman and her two-year-old child in Ghaziabad. Hasan had posed himself as a Hindu and deceptively married the woman and converted her to Islam. He also circumcised the two-year-old boy and forcefully converted him to Islam.

On July 11, a case in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly was reported that said that a youth named Imran had concealed his religious identity to trap a Hindu woman. He had pressured her to convert to Islam and marry him. Imran also raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of her. He thereafter used the pictures to blackmail her into eating beef forcefully against her will and offer Namaz.

Also, on June 3 this year, Waseem Ansari had become Ravi Sharma to lure a 21-year-old girl from the Baradari area of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The girl was sexually assaulted by Ansari who had blackmailed the victim saying that he would upload all her private pictures on social media. The Izzatnagar Police then registered an FIR against the accused.