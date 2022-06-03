In another recent case of Grooming Jihad, a 21-year-old woman from the Baradari area of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was sexually assaulted by one Waseem Ansari who had allegedly posed himself as ‘Ravi Sharma’ to lure the victim.

According to the reports, the accused has been sexually exploiting the victim under a false identity for 5 years. The victim was 16-year-old in the year 2017 when the accused first called her for some reason, as per her complaint. He identified himself as Ravi Sharma and told the victim that he belonged to the Brahmin community.

As the duo began to frequently talk on the phone, Ansari took a step ahead and proposed to the victim for marriage. Influencing her with his false identity and the promise of marriage, Ansari had allegedly sexually exploited the girl for years.

It was only in the year 2019 when the victim learned through Facebook that Ravi was in fact Waseem Ansari from the Izzatnagar area who worked as a tile worker.

The victim protested and reported the entire incident to the Police and said that she was cheated by the accused. But accused Ansari sought forgiveness and continued to harass the victim. He began to blackmail her saying that he would upload all her private pictures on social media. Reportedly, he entered the house of the victim in February 2022 and abused her in a drunk state.

Also, on April 24, Ansari forcefully entered the victim’s residence with plans to abduct her this time. However, the accused could not execute the plan following strong protest from the victim, her family and people in her neighbourhood. Taking the cognizance of events and complaints received from the victim, the Izzatnagar Police registered an FIR against the accused.

Recent cases of Grooming Jihad in Uttar Pradesh-

It is important to note that this is not the first time that such a case of Grooming Jihad has been reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in December 2021, the Etah city police in Uttar Pradesh had arrested a youth named Shoaib Irshad for allegedly trapping a Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu boy and later abducting and forcing her to convert to Islam.

Also, in January 2022, a 15-year-old girl studying in class 10 was kidnapped by a Muslim in Amanpur locality of Kasganj, after which the girl’s family members had lodged a complaint against him at the police station. The Muslim man posed as a Hindu boy named Raju to trick the girl and had abducted her while she was on her way to the school. The accused was later arrested.

Recently, in April 2022, a minor girl was raped, blackmailed and exploited by a man named Kasim who had posed himself as Rahul. As per reports, the victim, a minor girl who is a student of higher secondary, was approached and lured by the accused into a relationship online. He belonged to the same neighborhood as the victim and had gradually gained her confidence, eventually raping her and making obscene video clips to blackmail her further. He was arrested by the Bareilly Police and was sent to jail.

Besides this, there are several similar cases of Love Jihad, where Muslim men have been accused of lying about their religious identity to trap non-Muslim women to sexually exploit, eventually, forcefully marry and convert to Islam. OpIndia has documented several such cases over the last few years. In the recent case, an official complaint has been registered against accused Waseem Ansari. Investigations are underway.