In yet another case of love jihad, a youth named Imran has been accused of hiding his religious identity to trap a Hindu woman, thereafter pressurising her to convert to Islam and forcefully marrying her. The incident was reported from the Izzatnagar area of ​​Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, Imran also raped her and clicked objectionable pictures of the Hindu woman. He thereafter used the pictures to blackmail her into eating beef forcefully against her will and offer Namaz. When she resisted, Imran and his family members beat her up and denied her food and water. Imran and his family also threatened to kill her if she did not accede to their demands.

Fed up with the continued harassment, the woman approached the Izzatnagar police station and filed a complaint against Imran and his family, accusing them of harassment, assault, rape, forced marriage and conversion. The police have begun investigating the case.

On July 10, Bareilly police took to Twitter to state that the Izzatnagar police had taken cognisance of the case. Replying to a Tweet posted by Darshinik Samachar, where it shared information about the case, the Bareilly police said that based on the complaint received from the victim, the Izzatnagar police have registered a case. Based on the evidence, further action is being taken, it added.

थाना इज्जतनगर, बरेली पर प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। साक्ष्यों के आधार पर अग्रिम कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) July 10, 2022

In what transpired, the victim, who hailed from Biharman Nagla, situated in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, used to go to an institute located near the Kanta Dairy to learn a computer course. She met Imran during her classes. Imran introduced himself as Surendra Singh. The duo started talking to each other and soon became friends. Imran tactfully lured the victim into his trap and established physical relations with her. He clicked objectionable pictures with her without her knowledge.

Report on the incident by Live Hindustan

After some time, Imran started blackmailing the woman with her private pictures. He told her that if she did not accede to his demands he would release the obscene pictures on the internet. He pressurised her to embrace Islam and marry him. Imran gave the victim a Muslim name after he forcefully married her on May 26, 2020.

After marriage, Imran and his family started forcing the woman to eat beef and offer Namaz. When she resented, they locked her up in a room and assaulted her. She was denied food and water.

The victim kept giving in to the pressure and harassment for over two years, but recently she escaped and went to the Izzatnagar police station, where she lodged a complaint against Imran, his mother Rifat Bibi, brothers Misriyar Khan, Khurshid Khan, Irshad Khan and brothers-in-law Aftab and Moin Khan.

Uttar Pradesh passes law to curb the menace of love jihad

Uttar Pradesh was the first state to implement strict laws against Love Jihad or grooming jihad, a phenomenon which the self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ have always dismissed calling it the figment of the imagination of the “rightwing”. However, the menace of Love jihad is so pervasive that these incidents keep cropping up, not only in Uttar Pradesh but across many parts of the country, where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are targeted by Muslim men, lured and brainwashed, forcefully converted to Islam, tortured, raped and then either killed or abandoned.

In fact, only yesterday, OpIndia reported another case of Love Jihad from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh itself. As per reports, planning and scheming for this spanned from Bareilly to Kaliyar Sharif (Uttarakhand) to target a Hindu girl student. During the two-year long plan, every effort was made to brainwash the girl. The Muslim boy, who befriended the victim on the pretext of marriage and promised her that she could continue to be a Hindu, also pressured her to convert to Islam.

The Hindu victim was reportedly forced to stay in Mazaar for days and raped by the Muslim boy in Uttarakhand’s Kaliyar Sharif. The accused’s aides also shot several videos of her and kept circulating between them. On the evening of June 30, the boy tried to take her to some other place but the police caught him at Haridwar railway station.

After giving her statement and professing to have been misled and betrayed, the girl was returned to her parents. She was brought before the Child Welfare Committee, which, after evaluating the girl’s situation, handed her to her parents.