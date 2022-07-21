On Tuesday, 19 July, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered a complaint against an auto driver named Rahmat Hasan for forcefully converting a poor woman and her two-year-old child in Ghaziabad. Hasan posed himself as a Hindu and deceptively married the woman and converted her to Islam. He also circumcised the two-year-old boy and forcefully converted him to Islam, as per reports.

According to a Jagran report, the incident happened 10 months ago when accused Rehmat Hasan posed himself as Guddu to lure the woman and her child under the pretext of extending support. In the complaint, the woman who belongs to Nandagram said that she had married a man in the year 2018. She added that her marriage ended three years ago after her husband left her pregnant. The woman then shifted to her mother’s house where she delivered a baby boy.

Following frequent arguments with her sisters and mother, the woman and the toddler were forced to leave the house after which they kept on searching for shelter and money. The woman began begging for help and money. One day, while she was asking for money at the Mohan Nagar Chowk in Nandagram, Gaziabad, accused auto driver Rehman Hasan offered her help. He posed himself as Guddu and befriended the woman.

Later, Hasan under the pretext of extending emotional and financial support, Rehmat Hasan took the woman and her child and made them stay at his sister’s place, as per the complaint. He then took them to Puranpur, Pilibhit where the woman discovered that Hasan who had posed himself as Guddu was actually a Muslim. The woman stated in the complaint that immediately after she knew about his religious identity, the accused began to force her to marry him and convert to Islam.

The woman strongly refused the proposal after which Hasan abducted her two-year-old son and held the child hostage to intimidate the woman. He then got the two-year-old boy circumcised and forced the woman to marry him and convert to Islam. The woman agreed to marry out of fear for her child. After the marriage, Hasan returned to Gaziabad and left the woman and her son alone at Puranpur. The woman however managed to reach Gaziabad after which the three stayed together at Jhadpur.

A few days later, due to financial problems, the victim woman contacted her elder sister and started lived on rent in Nandgram itself with her son. The accused Rehman entered her home in Nandagram and again tried to abduct the two-year-old boy. He also took the woman and the child to Loni under the pretext of giving them gifts and clothes on the occasion of Eid and then abused, and assaulted them. The woman left Hasan and returned to Nandagram where she stayed alone with her child.

The incident was encountered by the Uttar Pradesh Police when Hasan was again found harassing the woman in Mohan Nagar Chowk in Nandagram. The matter was also paid attention by the Hindu Yuva Vahini who was contacted by the brother-in-law of the victim. Hindu Yuva Vahini District President Ayush Tyagi Kakra reached out to the victim on Sunday and also informed the police. He asked the victim to lodge an official complaint.

The Police then registered a complaint against the accused for physically assaulting the woman and forcefully converting her and her son to Islam. The complaint has been registered under the relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law. The accused has been arrested by the police and is being interrogated in the case.