On September 20 (local time), around 200 Islamists circled the Hindu temple in Birmingham amid chants of Allah-Hu-Akbar. One of the Islamists that have gathered allegedly to protest against Sadhvi Ritambhara’s event at the Durga Bhawan Hindu Center, which was already postponed, sent a spine-chilling message to the supporters of BJP and RSS.

A message from a masked Muslim outside the Hindu temple in Smethwick, Birmingham 😮 pic.twitter.com/KrbmeMBpgD — Pembrokeshire-Patriot (@DarrenEdmundso1) September 20, 2022

In the video, the masked Islamist warned Hindu supporters of BJP and RSS that they were not welcomed in the UK. He said, “This is a message from Birmingham to the BJP and RSS Hindutva supporters. You are not welcome in Birmingham. You are not welcome in Leicester. You are not welcomed anywhere in the UK. None of your speakers, none of your hate speakers, are allowed to organize this b**lsh*t. We are now here outside the Mandir. It is a peaceful protest of more than 200 people. We just want to let you know if you come down, we are all gonna be here for you. Even the speaker cancelled look how many turned up.” He further indicated that they did not have any issue with the Hindus of the UK as they grew up with them, but they would not allow the “supporters of RSS and BJP” to come to the UK.

Islamists called for “peaceful protest” at the Hindu temple

Earlier, OpIndia reported that Islamists had called for a protest outside the Hindu temple in Birmingham against Sadhvi Ritambhara’s event that was already postponed. However, the Islamists went ahead with the so-called peaceful protest. It was in sync with the anti-Hindu attacks that have been happening in Leicester.