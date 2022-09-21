Islamists do Leicester-like protests in Birmingham against the already-postponed event of Sadhvi Ritambhara

On September 20 (local time), Islamists had planned to gherao Durga Bhawan Mandir (Hindu temple) located at 360 Spon Lane, B66 Birmingham, allegedly against an event of Sadhvi Ritambhara. Notably, those who have called for the protests and forwarded messages on social media were very well aware that the event of Sadhvi Ritambhara’s already been postponed.

Can @BrumPolice please intervene before they thrash another Hindu temple under the pretext of a peaceful protest like that in Leicester? pic.twitter.com/QAhlskcrhH — Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) September 20, 2022

OpIndia spoke to the office of Sadhvi Ritambhara, and the officials informed us that the whole UK trip of Sadhvi Ritambhara was postponed owing to her poor health. While Sadhvi is recovering and the new dates of the events are yet to be issued, Islamist organizations running propaganda against her since the announcement of the events are celebrating that they got the event ‘cancelled.’ Sadhvi’s office, however, confirmed that such claims were false, and the event was postponed only because of her poor health.

Param Shakti Peeth, which is Sadhvi’s organisation’s branch in the UK, had announced that the event was postponed on September 16. In a Facebook post, they wrote, “Namo Narayan, Pujya Didimaaji’s Health has had a setback. Thousands of ‘Get Well Soon’ messages have been conveyed to her. Regrettably, her events in the UK have been postponed. Apologies to her devotees.”

Islamists adamant about gheraoing Durga Bhawan Mandir

A Twitter user BlueLabel (@Red_Blue_Label), shared screenshots of a forwarded WhatsApp message calling Islamists to gather outside Durga Bhawan to protest against Sadhvi. In the message, they clearly mentioned that they were aware of the ‘cancellation’ of the event but decided to go ahead with the protest.

Another “peaceful” protest planned today despite them knowing this person isn’t coming to birmingham. The propaganda is unreal. pic.twitter.com/iamN1Gjjfn — BlueLabel (@Red_Blue_Label) September 20, 2022

The message read, “This is shocking and disgusting. One of the most hate-filled Hindutva women, an Icon of the far-right fascist BJP & RSS who incited mass rioting, which led to the destruction of the Babri Masjid in India and then thousands of Muslims being massacred in 1992, is being invited to Birmingham. The RSS, whose mission is for an all-Hindu India, has targeted Sikhs, Muslims, Dalits & other minorities over the years. This woman should be locked up for life for her part in a genocide, not invited to speak locally in our City and preach hate. She and the group invited must be stopped from attending. They are here for one reason, to stir up division and hatred, just as they are doing in India. We’ve already seen the Hindutva in Leicester and what they’ve done to the relative peace and harmony of that City. They are now trying to spread that hate throughout the UK.

Why on earth have the government allowed this to happen? Why is she even allowed into the UK with her track record?

We will be organising a large protest from 5pm-7pm, gathering at the Texaco petrol station opposite the Hindu Temple on Spon Lane, over this woman and her groups appearance there. We will not allow her to spread her hate in our City”.

Although it has been said her visit has been cancelled, we must still be wary if it does go ahead, we must also oppose the people who are in charge of these places of worship who think it’s ok to give a platform to someone who preaches hate against other communities.“

Unite and oppose these fascists from disrupting the harmony in our City!”

The visible anti-Hindu rant against a prominent Hindu spiritual leader was visible in the message. Sadhvi was visiting the UK for the ‘Amrit Vani’ event, where she preaches the message of spirituality and talks about connecting with Bhagwan. However, the Islamists decided to use her visit as a backdrop for anti-Hindu protests and planned to circle a Hindu establishment in Birmingham.

Muslims from all backgrounds are gathering outside a Durga Temple in Birmingham today.



This is the same flyer as the ‘Peaceful Protest’ of Sunday which followed riots Saturday.



Tell us again this is not targeting Hindus. #HinduHateinUK@LPCityCentre @WMPolice @LPEastLeics pic.twitter.com/FmiliP8G3v — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) September 20, 2022

In a poster that has been circulating on social media platforms, the protest organizers called all Islamists, irrespective of their backgrounds, to join the protests. The poster read, “Calling all Muslims from all backgrounds. Peaceful protest against these Hindus that are attacking innocent Muslims.”

Islamist organizations rallied against Sadhvi

In the past few days, several Islamist organizations rallied against Sadhvi’s event and now claiming that the events were ‘cancelled’ because of them.

This woman is a extremist known most notably for her anti Muslim sentiment. She has stirred tensions further in India and has also brought out sleeper cells of like minded people in Leicester.



I am surprised she is entering your borough please take some action. @Jas_athwal pic.twitter.com/M0iHpBx5Nx — Anas Khan انس خان (@AnasibnKhan) September 14, 2022

MEND community, which claims to ’empower’ Muslims in the UK to tackle ‘Islamophobia,’ had said on September 16, “After contact from the Police, the upcoming UK tour of hateful Hindutva extremist; Sadhvi Ritambhara has been cancelled. We extend our thanks to all who supported our campaign to make this happen!”

SUCCESS: After contact from the Police, the upcoming UK tour of hateful Hindutva extremist; Sadhvi Ritambhara has been cancelled.



We extend our thanks to to all who supported our campaign to make this happen! pic.twitter.com/6akDehXpUV — MEND Community (@mendcommunity) September 16, 2022

An Islamists website 5pillars UK published a report over the issue alleging Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South, has written to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and London Mayor Sadiq Khan urging them to get the events cancelled. Further, some news portals claimed other MPs also echoed similar concerns and urged for cancellation of Sadhvi’s events.

Horror at Leicester: Targeted attacks on Hindus and Misinformation campaigns

Leicester City in England’s East Midlands region has witnessed a sharp increase in targeted attacks against the Hindu community. The orgy of violence by Islamists began soon after India clinched victory against Pakistan in the group stage match of the Asia Cup on August 28.

According to a Hindu organisation (@INSIGHTUK2), a casual banter between Indian fans and Pakistani supporters turned serious when the latter snatched and disrespected the Indian tricolour. It was later revealed that the person who snatched and desecrated the Indian flag was a Sikh man. Hindus had later assuaged the situation by tending to him in a cafe. Soon after, the police took cognisance of the matter but added to the raging misinformation by Islamists that religious slurs were hurled in Hindi.

India and Pakistan again met at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. After Pakistan succeeded in settling scores on the field, its supporters attacked a Hindu home celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

The accused men also received overwhelming support from their co-religionists on social media. Homes, cars, and properties belonging to the Hindu community, which were easily identifiable with sacred symbols, were damaged. In order to control the situation, Chief Superintendent Adam Slonecki granted dispersal and stop search powers to the police.

Recently, a Hindu temple came under attack by Islamists in Leicester. In a viral video, one extremist was seen uprooting a saffron flag affixed to the temple structure. On September 16, the police informed that a total of 27 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

