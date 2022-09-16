The Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case after recovering incriminating material and evidence against him during the raids conducted earlier today.

ACB Delhi arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted today. pic.twitter.com/9aC8OvKLLs — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

On Friday, Anti-Corruption Branch raided multiple locations, including the home of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. During the raid by the ACB, an unlicensed Beretta pistol was recovered from Hamid Ali Khan, the alleged close aide of Khan. During the raids, officials also recovered Rs 12 lakh.

The raids on Khan are related to an unauthorized appointment to the Waqf Board. At 12 p.m. today, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah from Okhla was summoned for interrogation. The case against Amanatullah Khan was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act 2020.

The Delhi ACB on Thursday issued a summons to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in a two-year-old case involving the Waqf Board.

Amanatullah Khan is the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. He tweeted about the notice and claimed that he is being summoned as he got the new office of the Waqf Board built. ACB is probing purported irregularities in the recruitment of the Delhi Waqf Board.

“I was summoned to the #ACB office for questioning and then transferred to the Delhi Police to harass my family members from behind. @LtGovDelhi Sir, remember that the truth never is harmed. I have complete faith in this country’s constitution and judiciary,” Khan tweeted.

On Sunday, 12 September, the personal assistant of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested with live cartridges at Patna’s Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport. The passenger has been identified as Noman Ahmed, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi.