Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Haryana: Body of 11-year-old missing student recovered from madrasa in Nuh, family demands action

On Monday (September 5), the dead body of a minor boy was recovered from a madrasa in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in Nuh district of Haryana.

As per reports, the 11-year-old boy went missing on Saturday (September 3) evening. He left his house to offer prayers at the madrassa but did not return home that night. The family kept on searching for the boy until Sunday and registered a missing complaint with the police on Monday.

On the same day, the child’s body was found buried in sand inside the premises of the madrassa. While speaking about the matter, SHO (Pinangwan police station) Satbir Singh informed that the police received information about the discovery of the victim’s body in the madrassa.

He informed, “The boy’s partially decomposed body was found in the room buried in the sand. A foul smell had started emanating from the room, after which we were alerted.”

The victim’s uncle, Iqbal, informed, “We received a call from the madrassa on Saturday late evening that my nephew had gone missing.” He said that that the cleric (Haji) called him on Monday to inform him about the fate of his nephew.

“My nephew has been murdered and I want the police to find the accused soon,” he emphasised. A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against unidentified people under the Indian penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder).

The child’s father had passed away. He is survived by his mother and 3 sisters. The body was learning Urdu and Arabic with religious texts in the madrasa for the past 1 year.

Recently, a 21-year-old madrasa caretaker was arrested in the Santosh Nagar Police Station area of Hyderabad for sodomising a 14-year-old boy. The offender was produced before a magistrate and then remanded to judicial custody.

