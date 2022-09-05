According to reports, a 21-year-old madrasa caretaker was arrested on Sunday in the Santosh Nagar Police Station area in Hyderabad for reportedly sodomising a 14-year-old boy on the premises. The offender was brought before a magistrate and then held in judicial custody.

The victim, who resided on the premises of the school with other boy students, has allegedly been the target of sexual assault by the 21-year-old accused for the last two months. The accused would drag the child to his room, abuse him, and threaten him with severe consequences if he disclosed anything about the assault to anybody.

The victim notified his aunt about the sexual assault after the accused threatened another student for speaking to him. Consequently, on Saturday, the boy’s aunt went to the Santosh Nagar police station and reported the occurrence. The teen’s mother, who works in the Gulf, was also informed about the event.

Santosh Nagar police initiated a probe and filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act as a result of the aunt’s complaint. The child was sent to a government hospital for a physical examination.

The police said, “The victim saw the accused threatening another student for speaking to him and he got scared. Following this, he told his aunt about the repeated sexual assault.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), South Zone, P Sai Chaitanya said, “the accused has been arrested and produced before the POCSO court. He has been sent in judicial remand for 14 days.”