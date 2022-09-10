Saturday, September 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAligarh: Hindu families looking to leave the area after Muslim youth harass Dalit girls,...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Aligarh: Hindu families looking to leave the area after Muslim youth harass Dalit girls, a victim’s father beaten up with chains: Report

Another person from the area claimed that Muslim youngsters visit his neighborhood and engage in inappropriate behavior with girls and women.

OpIndia Staff
Aligarh Muslim Dalit
Image courtesy: TimesNow Navbharat
37

Many Hindu families in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh have been forced to abandon their homes owing to the fear of harassment at the hands of the Jihadi elements. Many residences in this area have ‘Ghar Bikau Hai’ (This house is for sale) posters in front of them. Muslim boys molest girls and get into fights if they are confronted, according to Hindu victims.

This is the story of Morthal village in the Aligarh area, where Muslim youths have made the lives of Hindu girls hell. According to an exclusive report by Times Now Navbharat, numerous Dalit families in Morthal village have vowed to abandon their homes after being constantly harassed by Muslims. 

Furthermore, an attempt has been made to hide the ‘For Sale’ signs by painting those signs with black paint.

One of the victims told Times now, “These people (four Muslim youngsters) were using casteist remarks apart from abusing me. Not only that, but they were also making vulgar gestures toward me. When I told my father about it later that evening, he rebuked the teenagers, and the Muslim boys began beating him up. My father was beaten with a cycle chain, and I was dragged from inside the house and they hurled abuses at me. This is a daily occurrence.”

Another person from the area claimed that Muslim youngsters visit his neighborhood and engage in inappropriate behavior with girls and women. He said that the terror of Muslims has increased in the last few days.

When the girls were assaulted again on Sunday (September 4, 2022), the police were called, according to the complainant. The Dalit community claims that the police are not helping with the probe. At the same time, the village head is putting pressure and discussing a resolution on behalf of the Muslim side.

However, after receiving information about the incident, the police assured action by filing a complaint against the offenders. Police assured that nobody will have to leave and everyone will be assured of their safety.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Dancing wearing hijabs defeats its very purpose’: AIMPLB slams hijab-clad school girls over viral video of their Onam celebrations

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Congress workers descend to hooliganism to make its ‘symbolic bandh’ a success, scuffle with shopkeepers to forcibly shut shops in Patan

OpIndia Staff -

When Queen Elizabeth II ruled over Pakistan for 4 years

OpIndia Staff -

India’s AOC Mahua Moitra attacks BJP a day after being rebuked by Mamata Banerjee, takes BJP’s jibes against Rahul Gandhi’s t-shirt personally

OpIndia Staff -

European Union lifts sanction on Russian fertiliser for itself but ban on export to other countries continues, Putin calls it unacceptable discrimination

OpIndia Staff -

Calcutta HC asks six family members of Mamata Banerjee to submit affidavits after PIL alleges exponential rise in their properties and assets

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh: Younger son, a convert, deceptively buries his Hindu father as per Christian rituals in exchange for money, elder son files complaint

OpIndia Staff -

As Rahul Gandhi’s video with an anti-Hindu pastor goes viral, Jairam Ramesh blames BJP without refuting the content of the video

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Five booked for installing tiles with pictures of Hindu deities on the staircase of a government hospital in Kanpur

OpIndia Staff -

Rising number of mosques, madarsa along Indo-Nepal border: Ground report on Islamisation of village of Tharu tribe that fought along Maharana Pratap

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,350FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com