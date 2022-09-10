Many Hindu families in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh have been forced to abandon their homes owing to the fear of harassment at the hands of the Jihadi elements. Many residences in this area have ‘Ghar Bikau Hai’ (This house is for sale) posters in front of them. Muslim boys molest girls and get into fights if they are confronted, according to Hindu victims.

This is the story of Morthal village in the Aligarh area, where Muslim youths have made the lives of Hindu girls hell. According to an exclusive report by Times Now Navbharat, numerous Dalit families in Morthal village have vowed to abandon their homes after being constantly harassed by Muslims.

Furthermore, an attempt has been made to hide the ‘For Sale’ signs by painting those signs with black paint.

One of the victims told Times now, “These people (four Muslim youngsters) were using casteist remarks apart from abusing me. Not only that, but they were also making vulgar gestures toward me. When I told my father about it later that evening, he rebuked the teenagers, and the Muslim boys began beating him up. My father was beaten with a cycle chain, and I was dragged from inside the house and they hurled abuses at me. This is a daily occurrence.”

Another person from the area claimed that Muslim youngsters visit his neighborhood and engage in inappropriate behavior with girls and women. He said that the terror of Muslims has increased in the last few days.

When the girls were assaulted again on Sunday (September 4, 2022), the police were called, according to the complainant. The Dalit community claims that the police are not helping with the probe. At the same time, the village head is putting pressure and discussing a resolution on behalf of the Muslim side.

However, after receiving information about the incident, the police assured action by filing a complaint against the offenders. Police assured that nobody will have to leave and everyone will be assured of their safety.