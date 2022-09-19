The Leicester police have been at the forefront of a misinformation campaign that endangered the lives of Hindus in the city, following the Asia Cup group stage match between India and Pakistan on August 28.

In a letter to the Leicester Council of Faiths on August 31 this year, Chief Inspector Paul Allen falsely claimed that a small group of people called for the death of Muslims and Pakistan. He alleged that the provocative slogans were raised in Hindi, indicating that it must have been the handiwork of the Indian Hindu diaspora.

“Unfortunately, a small minority of people began chanting in a racially offensive way, calling for (we believe) “death to Pakistan” and “Death to Muslims” In Hindi,” he had claimed initially.

Thank you @leicspolice @LPCityCentre for accepting your mistake.



Hindus of #Leicester suffered immensely due to this grave mistake.



We expect you will do justice to the #Hindu victims by charging the culprits.



Your strict actions can only bring peace & security in the future. pic.twitter.com/PQj03UjPcT — INSIGHT_UK (@INSIGHTUK2) September 18, 2022

His email, the transcript of which has now gone viral on social media, was in reference to a minor scuffle that took place in Belgrave Road of Leicester. The grave assertion made by police chief Paul Allen gave a free licence to Islamists to unleash havoc on the Hindu community.

On the following day i.e. September 1, he issued a clarification on the matter and rubbished his own claims. He said, “On Tuesday (August 28) afternoon it was reported that the chanting which had taken place, some of which was captured on video and was circulated on social media, included the phrases (in Hindi) “Death to Pakistan” and “death to Muslims”.

“We have investigated this and can find no verifiable evidence that there were any chants of “death to Muslims”. This is significant in terms of the context and I would encourage you to share this with interested parties,” Paul Allen stated on September 1, 2022. However, it was too late by then.

Islamists attacked Hindus in Leicester city

Violence erupted in Leicester city following the defeat of Pakistan by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28. According to accounts, Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, assaulted Hindus and their homes in the area. Several videos of the incident went viral a week after the incident.

The videos showed Hindus being assaulted in their cars while parked in their driveways, and Hindu families huddled in their houses, stunned, while massive groups wandered the street vandalising property. The majority of these incidents of violence and provocative religious sloganeering were reported in the city’s Belgrave region.

Yet another video of Pakistani Islamist organised gangs targeting Hindu houses in #Leicester, UK. What is the UK Government and Police doing about it? Shameful. Disgusting. Scary. Yet not surprising. pic.twitter.com/M0qaEmz3MY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2022

After hundreds of people crowded the streets in the city’s eastern section, violence erupted again on September 17 afternoon in Leicester. Police officers swarmed the streets, exercising disposal powers and encouraging peace as disturbance persisted on the streets following a protest by Hindus against the violence by Islamists.

The protest was disrupted by Islamists as they hurled glass bottles at the protestors. A Saffron flag atop a temple was also desecrated by a mob of Islamists in front of the police.

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

“Officers attempted to engage with the group and remain with them whilst additional officers were called in. They sought to keep actions lawful but, regrettably, the situation led to disorder,” the police said in a statement. So far, a total of 27 people have been arrested in connection to the violence in Leicester that began last month.