Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsLeicester violence against Hindu community: 21-year-old Adam Yusuf sentenced for carrying a knife, second...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Leicester violence against Hindu community: 21-year-old Adam Yusuf sentenced for carrying a knife, second sentencing in 2 days

So far, 47 people have been arrested in connection with an attack by Islamic fundamentalists on a gathering of Hindus in Leicester, England. On Monday, Leicester Police tweeted this information (19 September 2022).

OpIndia Staff
leicester violence
Image: SS of from a viral video
22

Leicester City, in England’s East Midlands, has seen a rise in targeted attacks on the Hindu minority. The outbreak of Islamist violence began shortly after the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Adam Yusuf, a 21-year-old man, was given a sentence of a year in prison, suspended for 18 months after confessing to carrying a knife at a protest march on Sunday, thereby making it the second conviction in the case. This comes after a 20-year-old named Amos Noronha, a resident of Illingworth Road in Leicester was sentenced to 10 months in jail for the anti-Hindu violence in Leicester.

So far, 47 people have been arrested in connection with an attack by Islamic fundamentalists on a gathering of Hindus in Leicester, England. On Monday, Leicester Police tweeted this information (19 September 2022).

With their tweet, Leicester Police published a link, writing, “Latest update on the turmoil in the city of East Leicester.” So far, 47 people have been arrested in this case. If you have heard about this occurrence or have any other information, please send it using our report link.”

Islamists recently attacked a Hindu temple in Leicester. One fanatic was seen in a viral video uprooting a saffron flag tied to the temple structure. 

According to a Hindu organization (@INSIGHTUK2), what began as friendly banter between Indian fans and Pakistani supporters became serious when the latter snatched and disrespected the Indian Tricolor. The individual who grabbed and desecrated the Indian flag was later determined to be a Sikh man. Hindus subsequently calmed the situation down by talking to him in a cafe. Soon after, the police took cognizance of the matter but added to the raging lies and propaganda by Islamists that religious slurs were hurled in Hindi.

India and Pakistan faced again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. After Pakistan won the game, its supporters stormed a Hindu home that was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLeicester England, Hindu Muslim violence, Pakistani Muslims England
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Jamia Masjid is open’: Srinagar Police ‘fact-checks’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after he makes false claims trying to sly on cinema halls

OpIndia Staff -
Owaisi had earlier urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to not shut Srinagar's Jama masjid on Fridays. He had poked Governor Manoj Sinha for recently inaugurating the first multiplex in Srinagar on Tuesday.
News Reports

Punjab: Lovely Professional University student dies by suicide, students protest

OpIndia Staff -
First year student identified as Agni S Dilip died by suicide on Lovely Professional University campus. A suicide note is found from him where he said he took this step for personal reasons.

Comedian Raju Srivastav passes away at 58

Birmingham: Masked Islamist sends a chilling message to BJP, RSS supporters, watch

Around 200 masked Islamists circle a Hindu Temple in Birmingham amid chants of ‘Allah-Hu-Akbar’, terrifying visuals emerge

‘Sacrificing women’s rights to appease Islamists is in the DNA of Congress’: Shehzad Poonawalla pulls up Rahul Gandhi for promoting Hijab politics

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,087FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com