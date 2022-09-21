Leicester City, in England’s East Midlands, has seen a rise in targeted attacks on the Hindu minority. The outbreak of Islamist violence began shortly after the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup on August 28.

Adam Yusuf, a 21-year-old man, was given a sentence of a year in prison, suspended for 18 months after confessing to carrying a knife at a protest march on Sunday, thereby making it the second conviction in the case. This comes after a 20-year-old named Amos Noronha, a resident of Illingworth Road in Leicester was sentenced to 10 months in jail for the anti-Hindu violence in Leicester.

So far, 47 people have been arrested in connection with an attack by Islamic fundamentalists on a gathering of Hindus in Leicester, England. On Monday, Leicester Police tweeted this information (19 September 2022).

With their tweet, Leicester Police published a link, writing, “Latest update on the turmoil in the city of East Leicester.” So far, 47 people have been arrested in this case. If you have heard about this occurrence or have any other information, please send it using our report link.”

If you have heard anything or have any more information you can submit this via our report link at https://t.co/i1pIZT74rW pic.twitter.com/RMIeKIzRrZ — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 19, 2022

Islamists recently attacked a Hindu temple in Leicester. One fanatic was seen in a viral video uprooting a saffron flag tied to the temple structure.

According to a Hindu organization (@INSIGHTUK2), what began as friendly banter between Indian fans and Pakistani supporters became serious when the latter snatched and disrespected the Indian Tricolor. The individual who grabbed and desecrated the Indian flag was later determined to be a Sikh man. Hindus subsequently calmed the situation down by talking to him in a cafe. Soon after, the police took cognizance of the matter but added to the raging lies and propaganda by Islamists that religious slurs were hurled in Hindi.

India and Pakistan faced again in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. After Pakistan won the game, its supporters stormed a Hindu home that was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.