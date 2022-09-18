UK: Islamists attack Hindus, desecrate Saffron flag in Leicester city

After hundreds of people crowded the streets in the city’s eastern section, violence erupted on Friday night in Leicester, United Kingdom. This comes after a spate of targeted attacks on Hindus followed the Asia Cup India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28, when armed Islamists attacked Hindus and their residences in the vicinity.

Police officers have swarmed the streets of Leicester, exercising disposal powers and encouraging peace as disturbance persists on the streets following a protest by Hindus demanding action against the violence by Islamists. The protest was disrupted by Islamists as they hurled glass bottles at the protestors. A Saffron flag was also desecrated by a mob of Islamists in front of the police.

Hindu Om flag being desecrated by violent Islamist in front of Police. @leicspolice when will you take action against the rioters attacking Hindus in Leicester ? @ukhomeoffice pic.twitter.com/rR45OR84Tv — INSIGHT UK – Leicester (@INSIGHTLeicestr) September 17, 2022

As per an official statement by the Leicestershire police, the violence erupted on Saturday evening after a group of men staged an ‘unplanned protest.’ “Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest,” the statement reads.

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

“Officers attempted to engage with the group and remain with them whilst additional officers were called in. They sought to keep actions lawful but, regrettably, the situation led to disorder,” it further reads adding that two people have been so far arrested from the site. A total of 27 people have been arrested since the dispute began in the city.

On Saturday, Twitter user and Analyst Anshul Saxena shared some details on Twitter showing how plans were made to attack Hindus in the city. Anshul shared how radicals and Islamists were sharing the stories on social media and planning to attack Hindus.

Dear @leicspolice



A meeting to attack Hindus in Leicester, UK is viral on social media.



An account Dutch Raja (Username: 1100786x) posted meeting details on Instagram story to target Hindu community in Leicester.



Many radicals sharing this story.



Link: https://t.co/rOUJRJSVnP pic.twitter.com/wAnWCqOEDn — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 17, 2022

The violence after the victory of India over Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Violence erupted in Leicester city following the defeat of Pakistan by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28. According to accounts, Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, assaulted Hindus and their homes in the area. Several videos of the incident went viral a week after the incident.

Yet another video of Pakistani Islamist organised gangs targeting Hindu houses in #Leicester, UK. What is the UK Government and Police doing about it? Shameful. Disgusting. Scary. Yet not surprising. pic.twitter.com/M0qaEmz3MY — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 6, 2022

Muslims in Leicester hunt down Hindus as tensions rise between the two communities. MSM silent as always. pic.twitter.com/0HZXwNvuRu — kazza mc (@sammijohnst) September 6, 2022

The videos showed Hindus being assaulted in their cars while parked in their driveways, and Hindu families huddled in their houses, stunned, while massive groups wandered the street vandalising property. The majority of these incidents of violence and provocative religious sloganeering were reported in the city’s Belgrave region.