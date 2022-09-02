Members of Extinction Rebellion, the climate activist group, today entered the House of Commons in London today, and some members superglued themselves to the speaker’s chairs. Some other members locked their necks with the gate of the building, while a large number of activists hoisted banners at various places in the Parliament House.

Extinction Rebellion UK posted several images showing the activists in the parliament. Some of the images showed three of its activists around the famous chair in Westminster. They informed that the three members superglued themselves to the chair. Two other people on either side are seen holding banners that said ‘Let the People Decide’ and ‘Citizens Assembly Now’. The activists were wearing white T-shirts with ‘Let the People Decide’ written on them.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion has begun a protest inside Parliament. People are in the commons chamber right now demanding a Citizens' Assembly to let the people decide.



Press Release out now for more info:



Follow here for updates.

The activists further took turns to read a speech. The group released a press statement informing about the protest, saying that they are demanding a “Citizens’ Assembly to cut through the corruption deep in the heart of Westminster”. The group is demanding a Citizen’s Assembly to discuss the issue of climate crisis.

Outside the building, two activists chained themselves to the railings with bicycle locks around their necks. Some others climbed up the scaffolding around Big Ben and held a big banner saying ‘Let The People Decide- Citizens’ Assemblies Now’.

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have dropped banners across The Palace of Westminster, including off the building.



The protest points to the need for a Citizens' Assembly to cut through the corruption in Westminster, update politics & let the people decide.



Follow for updates.

The speech read out in the chamber said:

“We are in crisis. And what goes on in this chamber every day makes a joke out of us all. We can not afford to carry on like this.

“It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone. But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle and do what needs to be done. We need a new way of making decisions, where more voices are heard, not just those at the top. We need the true diversity of the country to be represented.

“We need a Citizens’ Assembly, now. Citizens’ Assemblies empower ordinary people to make decisions that benefit everyone. Decisions that can get us out of this mess and make life better, safer, fairer for all of us.”

The Extinction Rebellion activists entered the Houses of Parliament legally, as they had booked a tourist tour of the monument. But once inside the building, they went to different parts and performed the stunts and displayed banners.

The group said that today’s action was an opening act for September plans of the group, and they plan to bring 100,000 people onto the streets in civil resistance next spring.

Extinction Rebellion describes itself as an international “non-violent civil disobedience” movement, and claims that life on Earth is in crisis and facing a mass extinction. The group known for unconventional and disruptive methods of protests wants governments to declare a “climate and ecological emergency” and take immediate action on it.

The activist group uses an hourglass inside a circle as its logo, signifying that time is running out for life on earth. In the UK, they are demanding that the government must declare a climate “emergency”, the UK must legally commit to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2025, and a citizens’ assembly must be formed to “oversee the changes”.