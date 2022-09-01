After several shows of ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui got cancelled in Delhi, Banglore and Mumbai, reports have emerged claiming that the ‘comedian’ is disturbed and is having suicidal thoughts. Munawar Faruqui said that he is fed up with the controversies revolving around his show and that he had thoughts to end up his life. He is currently on a country-wide tour with his solo comedy show Dongri To Nowhere, but due to protests for his past anti-Hindu comments, the show has been cancelled in several cities.

According to the reports, Faruqi’s show ‘Dongri to nowhere’ which was scheduled to be held on August 28 at the Kedarnath Stadium in Delhi’s Civic Centre was cancelled after the Delhi unit chief of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, wrote to Delhi police demanding cancellation of his shows. The Hindu organization had said that they would hold protests against the show if it is not cancelled.

The organization had stated that the ‘comedian’ mocks Hindu gods and goddesses in his show. “Due to his shows, communal tensions were triggered in Bhagya Nagar. We urge you to immediately cancel this show, or else, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists will oppose the show and hold protests against the same”, Surendra Kumar Gupta had said.

In an exclusive interview with popular host Siddharth Kannan, Faruqui on August 31 said that he is depressed over his ‘comedy’ shows getting cancelled and that had thoughts to end his life. Playing the victim after controversy around his comments insulting Hindu Gods, Faruqui in the interview further claimed that he was depressed and broken from the inside due to his shows getting cancelled.

He said that he had suicidal thoughts crossing his mind several times over the period but he never attempted to do so as he considers suicide the biggest sin. “It’s better to survive than to go to Jahannam (hell) after committing suicide”, he believes. Earlier, in the reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Faruqui had confessed that had suicidal thoughts in the past too and also recalled his reaction when he had first heard about the shocking death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is notable that Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner in the first season of Lock Upp which was streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player.

“This body has been given by God. In Islam, many things are ‘haram’ (sin) because they harm your body, like tattoos, and cigarette. Ending that body’s existence is considered the biggest sin. It is said that weak people do this, but last 3-4 years I realized that only very strong people can do this”, he had said adding that his hands trembled for two to three days after he heard about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“When such suicidal thoughts start coming into my head, the first thing that stops me is that God doesn’t allow it, and the second is you start seeing faces”, he was quoted. Recently, after all ‘Dongri to nowhere’ shows got canceled in Delhi, Banglore, and Mumbai, Faruqi on Instagram posted a reel giving a witty career update and said that he would now work as a ‘full-time reeler’.

The controversial stand-up comedian has recently seen many of his live shows of ‘Dongri to nowhere’ being cancelled over his past indecent remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On August 21 (Sunday), his show scheduled to be held in Mumbai’s YB Chavan Auditorium was cancelled after event organizers did not get the required permissions.

Prior to this, the Bengaluru police denied permission for Munawar’s show ‘Dongri to nowhere’ in the city, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, August 19. Interestingly, Munawar Faruqui had then lied about missing his flight due to health issues which had led to the cancellation of his Bangalore show, but later it came to light that the show was cancelled on the directions of the Police following a letter of opposition by the Hindu organization Jai Shri Ram Sena.

It is worth noting that Munawar Faruqui drew the ire of the public for his abject mockery of Hindu deities and Hindu victims of the Godhra train burning incident, a tragedy in which 59 people were burnt alive when Sabarmati Express carrying karsevaks from Ayodhya, was set on fire allegedly by a Muslim mob near Godhra station.

He was also arrested in January 2021 for allegedly passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities during his stand-up shows. Though he was released later, his unrepentant remarks on a Hindu genocide and his distasteful remarks on Hindu Gods have fuelled protests against his shows. Later he apologized saying that he never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings through his jokes and continued to demean Hindus and their culture through his ‘comedy’ shows.