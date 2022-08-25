Surendra Kumar Gupta, the Delhi unit chief of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, wrote to Delhi police on Wednesday, August 25, urging them to cancel the upcoming show ‘Dongri to nowhere’ of controversial ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui. The show is scheduled for August 28 at the Kedarnath Stadium in Delhi’s Civic Centre. The Hindu outfit said that they will hold protests against the show if it is not cancelled.

In a letter written in Hindi, Surendra Kumar Gupta said, “This individual mocks Hindu gods and goddesses in his show. As a result of this, communal tensions were triggered in Bhagya Nagar. We urge you to immediately cancel this show, or else, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists will oppose the show and hold protests against the same.”

VHP’s letter to Delhi Police urging it to cancel Munawar Faruqui’s upcoming show in Delhi

Notably, the upcoming Delhi show, which is a part of Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Dongri to nowhere’ tour is scheduled to be held on August 28 at the Kedarnath Stadium in Delhi’s Civic Centre. The ticket for the show is available on Paytm Insider.

The controversial stand-up comedian has recently seen many of his live shows of ‘Dongri to nowhere’ being cancelled over his past indecent remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On August 21 (Sunday), his show scheduled to be held in Mumbai’s YB Chavan Auditorium was cancelled after event organisers did not get the required permissions.

Police cancels Bangalore show of Munawar Faruqui, the ‘comedian’ claims it was cancelled due to his health issues

Prior to this, the Bengaluru police denied permission to Munawar’s show ‘Dongri to nowhere’ in the city, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, August 19. Interestingly, Manuwar Faruqui had then lied about missing his flight due to health issues which had led to the cancellation of his Bangalore show, as it has come to light that the show was cancelled on the directions of the Police following a letter of opposition by the Hindu organisation Jai Shri Ram Sena.

In what has transpired, Faruqui was scheduled to present his solo show ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ in Bangalore on Friday, which he had already presented in several other cities and is scheduled to present in more cities in the coming days as part of his comedy tour.

After his show in Bangalore was cancelled, Munawar Faruqui posted on Instagram that he missed his flight due to his health issues, and the program has been postponed to next week. But later it was revealed that his health was not the reason for the cancellation, as the police directed the organisers to cancel the show.

Sources known to OpIndia confirm that Jai Shri Ram Sena (JSRS) gave a memorandum to the Puttenhalli police station asking to cancel the show of Faruqui since he is accused in an ongoing criminal case of making insulting remarks about Hindu deities. The event’s organiser was then instructed to cancel the event by the police station’s SHO, who had called him.