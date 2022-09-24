Rana Ayyub defends PFI’s plan to turn India into an Islamic nation: How Islamists are now shedding all pretence of being “moderate”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted several raids on locations linked to the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) across several states, including Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, between September 21 and September 22.

The agency detained 106 cadres across the country, including senior organisation officials. According to sources, the searches were carried out by combined teams of the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the relevant State Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs were monitoring the organization’s actions.

Several revelations have since come to the fore by the investigating agencies since then, including how PFI was encouraging Muslim youth to join terror organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda, and how they were setting up training centres to plan an attack against PM Modi during one of his Bihar rallies and their bone-chilling plans to convert India into an Islamic nation. The PFI, on its part, has been holding violent protests in several parts of the nation. Cars have been torched, public property vandalised and RSS and BJP officers have been targeted by PFI Islamists as well.

Amid the ongoing crackdown against the radical Islamist outfit, there are several Muslim “intellectuals” who have come out in support of PFI. One of the foremost defenders of Islamists, Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub, tweeted vehemently in an attempt to draw false equivalences and defend PFI’s plan to turn India into an Islamic nation.

While Right wing bigots in presence of cops and cameras take oath in the National capital to convert India into a Hindu rashtra. pic.twitter.com/NZYUndvpds — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 24, 2022

Sharing the news of NIA and ED revelations about PFI wanting to turn India into an Islamic nation, Rana Ayyub tweeted, “While Right wing bigots in presence of cops and cameras take oath in the National capital to convert India into a Hindu Rashtra”.

Essentially, what Rana Ayyub meant was that if Hindus have the right to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra, then Muslims essentially should have the same right to turn India into an Islamic nation. While Rana Ayyub constantly whines about Hindus, Hindutva and Hindu Nationalism, she tacitly ended up defending PFI in their attempt to turn India into an Islamic nation.

What Rana Ayyub seems to have forgotten is that Islamists already tore India into two, to carve out a Muslim nation. India, a civilisational Hindu land is already Hindu Rashtra by that measure. Muslims had, at that time, demanded a Nation of Islam because of the two-nation theory, essentially saying that the fact that Muslims follow Islam, means that they are a nation unto themselves and therefore cannot coexist with Hindus in India. Because of the pandering of the Muslim community at that time, they managed to demand and carve out an Islamic nation out of India.

In fact, after the partition, several leaders were in support of the full exchange of population, including leaders like BR Ambedkar. In his book on Partition, Ambedkar clearly outlines how and why he was in favour of a full population exchange between India and Pakistan, which would essentially mean that all Hindus and other religious factions other than Muslims would come back to India and all Muslims from India would go to Pakistan. In fact, he had even written a basic framework on how the issues arising out of full population exchange could be dealt with.

Sardar Patel had, even after the partition spoken extensively about how Muslims had helped create Pakistan. His famous quote from his speech in Kolkata, 1948, bears testament to the fact. He had said, “Most of the Muslims who have stayed back in Hindustan, helped in creating Pakistan. Now, I don’t understand what has changed in one night that they are asking us not to doubt their loyalty”.

In 1950, an accord was signed between Nehru and Liaquat Ali Khan where each side pledged to secure its minorities and give equality of citizenship regardless of religion. Both sides promised to help recover looted property, assist in the recovery of abducted women and not recognise conversions made during communal disturbances.

Essentially, Jawaharlal Nehru scuttled the de facto population exchange with the 1950 Accord. After the Accord was signed, Muslims, who had left West Bengal, returned and Nehru ensured that their property was restored to them. However, the travesties heaped on the Hindus continue to this day, unabated in Islamic Nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Given that Muslims of the time got Pakistan, the land of Islam, for themselves and it was only Nehru who scuttled the population exchange, India, by all accounts, is already a Hindu civilisational state – one can certainly choose to call it a Hindu Rashtra – a natural home for Hindus with an intrinsically Hindu consciousness. Therefore, it is insanity to compare Hindus calling India a “Hindu Rashtra” with PFI wanting to turn India into an Islamic nation. In fact, if we want an example of what an Islamic nation truly looks like since PFI wants to establish an Islamic constitution according to their Vision 2047 document, one only needs to look toward Afghanistan and its condition after its takeover by the Taliban.

Further, PFI is not only talking about converting India into an Islamic nation but has also, extensively, spoken about the genocide of Hindus. Apart from the various murders in which PFI cadres have been indicted, they released a Vision 2047 document, where they spoke about giving Muslim cadre arms training and murdering Hindus who oppose their cause.

By defending PFI’s plan to turn India into an Islamic nation, Rana Ayyub tacitly extends support to the genocidal plans of PFI – whether she does this knowingly or unknowingly, we leave it up to the readers to decide.

There were other Islamists who also defended the PFI. One of them being Sharjeel Usmani.

Only Muslim organisations have condemned the state witch-hunt against PFI.



Mainly because Muslim organisations do understand the ease with which they can be linked with terrorism.



The ease is only because people actually believe it much before the allegations are even made. — Sharjeel Usmani (@SharjeelUsmani) September 22, 2022

“Only Muslim organisations have condemned the state witch-hunt against PFI. Mainly because Muslim organisations do understand the ease with which they can be linked with terrorism. The ease is only because people actually believe it much before the allegations are even made”, Usmani tweeted.

Terming the crackdown against PFI as a “witch-hunt”, Usmani essentially said that Muslim organisations are branded “terrorist organisations” even before allegations of terrorism are made. Essentially, Usmani raised doubts on the veracity of the investigation about PFI being involved in terror activities and furthered the victim narrative that they were being targeted simply because it was a Muslim organisation.

The rap sheet of PFI is several miles long and there is no argument that PFI has been involved in Islamic violence, and even terrorist activities. For Usmani to insinuate that the allegations are incorrect comes simply from his deep-seated hatred for Hindus and his support for the Islamic action against the Kafirs, as proven earlier.

After publicly subscribing to the secessionist ideology of Sharjeel Imam, who had urged Muslims to cut off North-East India from the rest of the country by blocking the Chicken’s Neck, Newslaundry columnist and Islamist Sharjeel Usmani had glorified Islamist Shahrukh Pathan, accused of opening fire on Delhi police during the anti-Hindu riots that had broken out in the national capital in the last week of February this year.

Sharing an article which said that the accused Shahrukh Pathan, who intended to be a hero by taking up arms during the anti-CAA riots in Delhi will have to face the law, Usmani lavished praises on the accused rioters, saying that he is proud of Shahrukh, who ‘fought for his community’ (Muslims) when the entire state machinery and ‘Hindutva army’ was apparently ‘killing and looting’ them.

“I am proud of Shahrukh Bhai. he fought for the community when the entire state machinery and Hindutva army was involved in killing and looting our community. He is our hero!” tweeted Sharjeel Usmani.

Earlier too, Usmani had no qualms in associating himself with those accused of making provocative and seditious speeches under the pretext of carrying out peaceful protests against the CAA. The ideological compatriot of Sharjeel Imam, Sharjeel Usmani, has announced his intentions of using Muslims as the fifth column in the country to undermine Indian interests. Shortly after Imam’s arrest, Usmani waged a propaganda war on the country to smear India’s image abroad. Sharjeel Usmani announced that he, along with two of his friends, will put English subtitles on the videos of ‘hate crimes’ against Muslims in India to circulate them among social media influencers for wider global reach.

After the incendiary speeches of Sharjeel Imam had gone viral on social media, Sharjeel Usmani rushed in to defend him. He had urged Muslims to not disassociate themselves from the JNU scholar and declared that he was ‘in this together’ with the radical Islamists. Sharjeel Imam also played a critical role in organizing the Shaheen Bagh protests and weaponizing blockades in order to make the state bend to Islamist demands was his idea.

With the Modi government cracking down against PFI and its terrorists, one can only expect the propaganda war unleashed by Islamists to grow louder. It is rather evident that the Islamist “intellectuals” who were pretending to be “moderate” have now decided to drop all of their pretences and come out in the open to support Islamic terrorists. There could be an upside to this – those trying to weaken India are out in the open.