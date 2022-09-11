Released on bail, film critic KRK says he is back for his vengeance

Following his release from jail after obtaining bail in the cases against him, film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan made a cryptic tweet, saying that he is back for retribution. In the tweet, KRK wrote, “I am back for my vengeance.” The tweet was made at 08:11 AM on Monday morning.

I am back for my vengeance.😡 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

A magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali granted Kamaal R Khan bail on Wednesday in the case involving his controversial tweets from 2020. Khan was arrested on August 29 for tweeting disparaging remarks against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Rahul Kanal, a Yuva Sena member, filed a complaint against KRK in April 2020.

On Thursday, September 8, the son of KRK took to Twitter to request assistance, claiming that his father’s life is in danger. Faisal Kamaal said in a Twitter post on September 8 (Thursday) that his father was being tortured at the Mumbai jail where he was held. KRK’s son claimed that his father’s life was in jeopardy and asked for help from Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

Numerous social media users suspected a plot behind KRK’s recent arrest in a 2020 case as the film critic famous for lampooning Bollywood actors and directors was given bail after 9 days in jail. The arrest of KRK, who had been criticising Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda, which became one of the worst-performing Bollywood films in recent memory, was assumed to be connected to Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor’s new release Brahmastra.

Some Twitter users said that KRK was imprisoned shortly before the release of Brahmastra because the directors and Karan Johar were terrified of his honest assessment of the film. Others stated that Karan Johar intended to gain from his upcoming movie Brahmastra, but this would not have been feasible if KRK had shared his review before the film’s release. So, in order to prevent him from evaluating the film, a plan to have him arrested was devised, according to a few Twitter users.

It remains to be seen if Kamaal R Khan posts his review of Brahmastra now after his release or not.