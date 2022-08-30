Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Mumbai police arrest ‘film critic’ KRK over controversial tweets from 2020 about Rishi Kapoor: Details

OpIndia Staff
Actor and film critic Kamal R Khan (Photo Credits: Mid Day)
Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) was arrested on Monday (August 29) over a controversial tweet that the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor posted in 2020.

As per reports, KRK was apprehended shortly after he landed at the Mumbai airport. Popular on social media as a film critic, he will be produced before the Borivali court today.

Earlier, journalist Nikhil Choudhary had posted about the development from his Twitter handle. At this point, it remains unknown as to which tweet led to KRK’s detention and eventual arrest.

Khan was reportedly arrested over his tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. A complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in April 2020.

The Deshdrohi actor has recently courted controversy for blaming actress Anushka Sharma for the alleged depression of cricketer Virat Kohli.

In a now-deleted tweet, KRK remarked, “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having a problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having a depression problem.”

Screengrab of the tweet by KRK

KRK has been in the news for some time for his scathing remarks about Salman Khan, Mika Singh, and Aamir Khan. He has gained massive popularity on social media for his film reviews, which have now drawn the ire of Bollywood filmmakers.

On August 12, the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor uploaded a 13-minute long review of the Aamir Khan starrer on Youtube. In his review, KRK has accused Aamir Khan of unnecessarily dragging the movie like chewing gum. “The film has added especially extra 15 minutes to show the greatness of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor is uncle of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan has been quite vocal about criticising the film and has mocked its low collection.

OpIndia Staff
