On Thursday, September 8, the son of film critic Kamaal R Khan took to his father’s Twitter handle to appeal for help alleging that his father’s life is in danger. Notably, KRK has been granted bail today (September 8, Thursday). He was arrested on August 29 for his controversial tweets about Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor in 2020.

In a Tweet posted on September 8 (Thursday), Faisal Kamaal alleged that some people had tortured his father in the Mumbai jail he has been lodged. Seeking help from Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maharashtra ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis, KRK’s son alleged that his father’s life is in danger.

“I am KRK’ son Faisal Kamaal. Some people are torturing to kill my father in Mumbai. I am just 23years old living in London. I don’t know how to help my father. I request @[email protected] and @Dev_Fadnavis ji to save my father’s life. Me n my sister will die without him,” Tweeted Faisal Khan.

Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) September 8, 2022

Insinuating foul play in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in 2020, KRK’s son wrote in his subsequent Tweet, “Because he is our life. I request public also to support my father to save his life. We don’t want him to die like #SushantSinghRajput #WeStandWithKRK”.

Notably, after spending 9 days in jail, Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) walked out of the Thane jail today after his bail was granted by the court. He was on Wednesday (September 7) granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali in the case of the derogatory tweets.

Mumbai police arrest ‘film critic’ Kamaal R Khan over controversial tweets from 2020

KRK was arrested on August 29 over his tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. A complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in April 2020. As per reports, KRK was apprehended shortly after he landed at the Mumbai airport.

KRK has been in the news for some time for his scathing remarks about Salman Khan, Mika Singh, and Aamir Khan. He has gained massive popularity on social media for his film reviews, which have now drawn the ire of Bollywood filmmakers.

On August 12, the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor uploaded a 13-minute long review of the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha on Youtube. In his review, KRK accused Aamir Khan of unnecessarily dragging the movie like chewing gum. “The film has added especially extra 15 minutes to show the greatness of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor is the uncle of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan has been quite vocal about criticising the film and has mocked its low collection.