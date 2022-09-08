Film critic Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) was on Wednesday granted bail by a magistrate court in Mumbai’s Borivali in the case pertaining to his controversial Tweets posted in 2020. Confirming the development, KRK’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said that he is likely to walk out of the Thane jail on September 8, Thursday. It is notable that while his surname is Khan, he has started to use the surname Kumar, and calls himself Kamal Rashid Kumar.

Khan was arrested on Monday (August 29) over his Tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. A complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in April 2020.

As the film critic known for roasting Bollywood stars and directors was granted bail after 9 days of his arrest, some social media users smelled a conspiracy behind KRK’s detention in a 2020 case. The arrest of KRK, who had been slamming Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda, which went on to become one of the worst-performing Bollywood films in recent times, was thought to be related to Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming project Brahmastra.

Some Netizens took to Twitter to point out that KRK was held back in jail just before the release of Brahmastra because the makers and Karan Johar are afraid of his honest evaluation of the film.

Netizens said that Karan Johar wanted to make profits from his upcoming movie Brahmastra but it wouldn’t have been possible if KRK would share his review before the film’s release. So to stop him from reviewing the film, the plan to get him arrested was hatched, claimed a few Twitter users.

B it anytig #Bhramastra shud be boycott..they have even jail KRK in 2020 case …so that he dose not review ths movie as he did fr chadda which was rit on face types — Taths (@HrishiAngira) September 2, 2022

– KRK got arrested in 2020 case. After bail got arrested again in another case. #KaranJohar leaving no stone unturned to make money from Dragon aka #Brahmastra to fool Indian public.

– All critics have heavily been paid, flown to Hyderabad for event, Samosa is being offered. https://t.co/jTPUqD8Flt — Ved Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) September 6, 2022

Self proclaimed critic , actor, comedian, YouTube Kamaal R Khan aka #KRK gets bail after molestation case was filled against him. But will remain in jail for tweets related case till after #Brahmastra releases and becomes hit. — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) September 7, 2022

Another Twitter user @ayushtweets went on to call KRK’s arrest Karan Johar’s ‘masterclass’, and added that KRK would be released on bail only 7-10 days after Brahmastra’s release.

KRK is still in jail for over a week due to a stupid twitter post. Probably will be released on bail 7-10 days after #Brahmastra release.



Thats a real Karan Johar masterclass — Ayush (@ayushstweets) September 6, 2022

Notably, KRK was released from the Thane jail today after 9 days of arrest. Kamal Rashid Khan/Kumar (KRK) was arrested on Monday (August 29) over his tweets on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. A complaint was lodged by Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal in April 2020. As per reports, KRK was apprehended shortly after he landed at the Mumbai airport.

KRK has been in the news for some time for his scathing remarks about Salman Khan, Mika Singh, and Aamir Khan. He has gained massive popularity on social media for his film reviews, which have now drawn the ire of Bollywood filmmakers.

On August 12, the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor uploaded a 13-minute long review of the Aamir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chadda on Youtube. In his review, KRK has accused Aamir Khan of unnecessarily dragging the movie like chewing gum. “The film has added especially extra 15 minutes to show the greatness of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Rishi Kapoor is the uncle of Kareena Kapoor Khan, who starred along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Khan has been quite vocal about criticising the film and has mocked its low collection at the box office.

Notably, producer-director Karan Johar’s highly ambitious film Brahmastra starring Bollywood biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and even Shah Rukh Khan as a guest appearance, and others, has been facing boycott calls. Brahmastra is set for release on September 9, 2022. In fact, the Dharma Productions film has been the butt of jokes, ever since the release of its trailer.

Karan Johar’s Brahmastra faces boycott calls

Johar’s Brahmastra came under attack after its lead actress Alia Bhatt told people that they were under no compulsion to watch her movie. Besides, a video of actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the protagonist in the movie, surfaced where he said he was a beef-eating foodie. This too attracted a lot of criticism. To add fuel to the fire, the Hinduphobic tweets of Dharma Productions’ Development Executive Shreemi Verma also went viral on social media.

With the screenshots of her anti-Hindu tweets, netizens started to post on Twitter that she is associated with Dharma Productions, and linked to the upcoming movie Brahmastra. Netizens called for a boycott of the movie for its association with such a Hinduphobic person. She eventually deactivated her account to control the backlash of her remarks.