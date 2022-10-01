Author C Ravichandran said that one cannot criticize Islam in Kerala. He made this remark in an interview with New Indian Express. Ravichandran also expressed his views on various issues like Sangh, CAA, and NRC.

C Ravichandran recently stated that communism has turned into a religion. After this, he was termed a Sanghi. When asked about his remarks on communism, Ravichandran said, “I call it the fourth religion. Communism through the vote is negligent; in most countries, they come to power using violence. It is based on absolutism. In my point of view, no single class should have power over others. Then it becomes fascism. The followers, or communists, behave like devotees.”

He further said, “The religion has a prophet and a book written by him. If one questions anything, he becomes a traitor. They hold on to economical superstition, too. The difference is that economic superstition will affect the entire society, not just one community like other religions!”

On being called Sanghi, C Ravichandran said, “I have been criticizing the Sangh and Hindutva for a long time. I am against all religions and belief systems. There was a time when I was called a communist. But as I started criticizing Islam and reservation, I got a new title. Because, in Kerala, you cannot criticize Islam. For some people, that’s when the hand starts trembling.”

C Ravichandran also expressed his thoughts about CAA and NRC. He said, “The Citizenship Amendment Act only gives citizenship [to persecuted minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh], and doesn’t take it away. However, in 1976, we added secularism to our Constitution. So, you cannot discriminate against any religion. But as a country, we require a citizenship registry. So, we need a CAA-NRC, implemented without filtering based on religion.”