Sunday, October 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHindu organisations halt illegal conversion in Varanasi, pastor Chotelal Jaiswal used to lure people...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Hindu organisations halt illegal conversion in Varanasi, pastor Chotelal Jaiswal used to lure people with money to convert to Christianity

Hindu organisations complained to the Varanasi police that the accused church pastor offered Hindus Rs 50,000 per head in exchange for conversion

OpIndia Staff
Conversion racket busted in Varanasi, pastor Chotelal held
Pastor Chotelal Jaiswal.
6

In a church in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a new case of religious conversion has been reported. A pastor is accused of enticing non-Christians to become Christians by offering them money. Members of the “Hindu Jagran Manch” said that they raided the church and ended the program. They complained to the police and asked that the offenders be brought to justice.

The incident happened on Sunday (October 16, 2022) in the Phulpur police station area of ​​Varanasi. Hindu organisations have handed over the pastor to authorities. Following an investigation, the police have promised to take action. 

An individual by the name of Chhotelal Jaiswal reportedly ran a church in the Babatpur locality. The name of the church is Sarva India Ministry. Hindu organisations complained to the Varanasi police that the accused church pastor offered Hindus Rs 50,000 per head in exchange for conversion. Additionally, it is said that Chhotelal paid Rs 2,000 in advance for this.

Gaurav Singh and Vaibhav Singh are the names of people who were offered advance money for conversion. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint. According to the complaint, as part of the conversion program, everyone was also asked to attend church on Sunday. OpIndia also has a video of this occurrence, in which Hindu organisation members enter the midst of the session and demand that Chhotelal halt the indoctrination. In the same video, several women are seen arguing with Hindu groups.

Members of a Hindu group are shown in a video displaying religious books used in the programme. On the place, there is also a register with numerous names and other information written in it. There are empty chairs in the church, and some individuals are shouting among themselves. IG Range Varanasi instructed the Varanasi Rural Police to take action in this case. Varanasi Police has responded to the order by IG and launched an investigation into the matter.

Following the incident, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders reached the police station and demanded action against the accused pastor Chotelal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,738FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com