A 25-year-old Hindu youth and Bajrang Dal member named Nitesh, a resident of the Shadipur area in Delhi, died on Saturday night after he was assaulted on 12th October 2022. Youths from the Muslim community have been accused of killing the young man. No arrest has been made so far. The family of the deceased alleged that there was a fight over abuse. Nitesh and his friend Alok were then beaten up by the assailants who have been identified as Ufiza, Adnan, and Abbas.

The incident took place in the Ranjit Nagar locality of the Patel Nagar area in Delhi. Nitesh was passing by with his two accomplices Alok and Monty. They were confronted by three other boys, and it led to a fight between the two groups. Nitesh was badly attacked and he was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries. But he died during treatment on 15th October 2022. Nitesh’s friend Alok is still admitted to the hospital.

After the news of the death of Nitesh spread, locals and Bajrang Dal members came out in protest and demanded strict action against the accused. The Rapid Action Force has been deployed in view of the matter.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest by placing the body at the red light near Patel Nagar metro station and refused to cremate Nitesh. The family has demanded that the accused be arrested soon. After the police convinced them, the family removed the body from the middle of the road and agreed to perform the last rites.

DCP (Delhi Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “On October 12, Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped a man on a bike in the Shadipur area and started beating him up. After some time, the three were beaten up by people from the other faction. Nitesh had sustained serious injuries and died last night (October 15). A case of murder has been registered and the three accused have been identified. They belong to another community. Efforts are on to nab them. There is no communal angle in the case. The fight was not for any communal reason.”

The police officials also said, “Footage of the incident shows that the fight was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, they were later overpowered by the other side and assaulted. There was no communal issue in the fight. It is a coincidence that both parties belong to different communities. Request not to paint it in a communal shade.”

The accused identified by the police on the basis of CCTV are Ufiza, Adnan, and Abbas. It is also being told that the deceased Nitesh and injured Alok have a prior connection with the disputes. Both have already been booked in a criminal case. The family of Nitesh has demanded the death penalty for the accused.

There has been an increase in the number of Hindu youths murdered by Muslims in the national capital. A youth named Manish was stabbed to death by three other youths Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan on Saturday 1st October 2022. The incident took place in the Sunder Nagari area of northeast Delhi and was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.