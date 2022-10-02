A youth named Manish was stabbed to death by three other youths Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan on Saturday 1st October 2022. The incident took place in the Sunder Nagari area of northeast Delhi and was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera.

25-year-old Manish was killed on Saturday evening at around 7.40 pm by the three Muslims who attacked him with sharp knives and stabbed him back to back multiple times till he was dead. Manish was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. According to reports, Manish was stabbed 60 times by the culprits.

People around were also present on the spot but none of them dared to try to save Manish. After committing the murder, the criminals screamed in the lane and said, “We have killed him. Pick up the dead body. We will kill two more.” The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera. It showed how the accused were attacking Manish with knives one after another.

According to reports, one year ago, two culprits Mohsin and Qasim snatched Manish’s mobile phone. They stabbed him in the neck and stomach while committing this crime. The two criminals were arrested after Manish filed a complaint at a police station. Reportedly Manish was killed on Saturday because he was testifying in court against these criminals.

It is alleged that Qasim and Mohsin’s close aides were constantly pressuring Manish to withdraw the case. The police claimed that the three accused who committed the murder were constantly pressuring Manish to withdraw the case. When Manish did not withdraw the case, the accused stabbed him to death. The three accused were caught on CCTV after the incident, after which the police traced and arrested them and after interrogation, the entire incident has been exposed.

The close aides of Qasim and Mohsin were continuously threatening Manish’s family members too. Manish had also filed a complaint in court and told how he was being threatened. A hearing of the mobile snatching case was scheduled in the court in September. Before that, the family members of these two accused reached Manish’s house and started threatening him to withdraw the case.

Manish testified in court on September 28. After three days, he was murdered outside his house. The three accused Bilal, Alam and Faizan have been arrested by the police. Police said that those who went to Manish’s house and threatened the family are also being identified and they will also be arrested soon.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra tweeted, “Heart-rending incident in the Sundernagari area. Once again, jihadis killed a Dalit youth. I have spoken to police officials, and some criminals have been caught. I appeal to everyone to maintain restraint. Every one of us is angry over this but it is time to stand with the family in this hour of unbearable grief.”

सुंदर नगरी में हृदय विदारक घटना



एक बार फिर जिहादियों ने एक युवा दलित की हत्या कर दी



मेरी पुलिस अधिकारियों से बात हुई है , कुछ अपराधी पकड़े गए है



मैं सभी से संयम बनाए रखने की अपील करता हूँ



आक्रोश हम सबको है पर ये समय परिवार के इस असहनीय दुःख में साथ खड़े होने का है pic.twitter.com/xRXfq3DKVf — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 2, 2022

Locals came out on the streets today morning protesting against the murder and demanding speedy justice. Police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escallation of the situation as the victim and the accused are from different communities.