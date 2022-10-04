Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Updated:

Gujarat: Kheda youth Arif and Zahir lead a mob, pelt stones during Navratri celebrations

Arif and Zahir objected to Navratri celebration in the village and said that the Navratri celebration should be stopped.

Muslim mob pelts stones during Navratri celebration in Kheda
Navratri celebration in Kheda turned violent after a Muslim mob led by two youths identified as Arif and Zahir pelted stones on the Hindu devotees.

As per local media reports, stones were pelted on those who were celebrating Navratri in Undhera village of Maatar taluka of Kheda district. About 6-7 people were injured and were taken to hospital. Two police officials were also injured in the stonepelting. Police has increased security in the village.

Report states that during Navratri celebrations, Arif and Zahir led a mob and created a ruckus during Navratri celebration. The leaders of the village tried to broker peace but the mob did not back off. They returned and started pelting stones. Local residents of the village said they asked the Navratri celebrations to be called off in the area and said that the Navratri could not be celebrated there.

Earlier last week it was reported how a Muslim teacher in Kheda had made students beat their chest and chant ‘Ya Hussein’ in Muharram style mourning instead of performing Garba during Navratri celebration. There have also been reports where Muslim men have tried to enter Navratri venue under fake names. Reports have also emerged where in some areas local Muslims have opposed celebration of Navratri.

Navratri is celebrated for nine nights where Goddess Durga is worshipped in various forms. In Gujarat, garba, i.e. dancing, is the form of worship for the goddess. Islam believes idolatry is the biggest sin and is punishable with death.

