Wednesday, October 12, 2022
‘Aam Aadmi Porn’: Netizens mock Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly following an adult content account on Twitter

As per social media users, Arvind Kejriwal followed a Twitter account named @Esmee4Keeps, the display picture of which shows a woman dressed in skimpy clothes. Social media users shared photos and videos as evidence to back their claim that Kejriwal was indeed following a pornographic content account and shared creative memes to take a dig at the Delhi CM for his online antics.

Netizens trolled Kejriwal as he was spotted following a Twitter handle with adult content.
On Wednesday 12 October 2022, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was spotted allegedly following an adult content account named Esmee. Social media users took a swipe at the AAP supremo, mocking him with memes for following an account that posted pornographic content.

One Twitter handle, Sidha Memer tweeted a meme in which Kejriwal was trolled by adding his different reactions to different things. While he was seen tensed to read the news that the government of India has banned certain websites with adult content, Kejriwal’s smiling face was shown against the Twitter handle he was spotted following. Sidha Memer added the caption ‘Smartly played’. A hashtag Tharki Kejriwal is also trending on Twitter.

Twitter user Lala posted a short video on his Twitter handle showing how Kejriwal followed the adult content account Esmee. He wrote in the caption, “I think now hashtag TharkiKejriwal will trend on Twitter.”

The development seemed to have triggered the creative side of netizens as they shared funny memes to mock Kejriwal on the discovery that he is allegedly following a pornographic account.

A parody Twitter account named ‘Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India’ has named this phenomenon as a teammate goal.

Another account named Captain Sanghi shared a meme with the caption “That’s how it is done.”

A Twitter user Scar posted, “In a tribute to Tharki Kejriwal for making porn more famous, porn sites to add another category as Aam Aadmi Porn (AAP).”

Following the social media uproar, we checked if Arvind Kejriwal is indeed following @Esmee4Keeps. However, at the time of writing this report, Kejriwal’s following list had no such account. We cannot confirm if Kejriwal was indeed following the said account as alleged by social media users or he unfollowed it after the online furore.

