AAP flaunting ‘services’ to illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis as an achievement? Viral video hails Kejriwal for ‘good work’

A viral video from Ahmedabad from a gathering organised by one ‘Muslim Fighters Club’, a Juhapura based community of Muslims, has AAP supporters admitting how Kejriwal government in Delhi has done great work for upliftment of Muslims in Delhi including ‘sharanarthi’ (refugees or rather, illegal infiltrators).

In the video, one Imranbhai, who runs the club, claimed that the Muslim community has always been the victim of hate and only Kejriwal is the true well-wisher of Muslims. I have spoken to our Muslim brothers in Delhi and they have said their situation has improved. Arvind Kejriwal takes care of Muslims from every part of the world. He even takes care of Muslim refugees, he said. He said that he will not specify which ‘refugees’ he means, but asked the Muslims present in the audience to make calculated guesses.

In January 2020 it was reported how Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan and Kejriwal’s Delhi government was systematically settling illegal Rohingya immigrants in Delhi. Moreover, they have settled on the land of irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government which is about 5.2 acre land. The Khasra number 612 land is worth crores of Rupees which has now been taken over by illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

OpIndia had also reported how the poor in Okhla had alleged religious discrimination in ration distribution in Amanatullah Khan’s constituency. The locals had alleged that they were not provided ration because they were Hindus and ‘did not vote for AAP’.

What is Muslim Fighters Club?

Imranbhai of Muslim Fighters Club claims that it is a group of about 3,000 families which fights for the rights of Muslims and helps each other out during weddings and other such situations. The club has long been an AAP supporter but ahead of elections, they have come out vocally in support of AAP. They claim that the members of the club have influence over 7-8 constituencies of Gujarat. They have appealed to all Muslims of Gujarat to vote for AAP.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded 158 candidates for 182 seat assembly in Gujarat. The state will vote in two phases, 1st December and 5th December. The results will be declared on 8th December along with Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections that were concluded earlier in November.