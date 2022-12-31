On Friday (December 30), ‘Democratic Azad Party’ chief Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the Congress for planting stories in the media about his ‘comeback’ into the grand-old party. The former Congress leader took to Twitter to express his displeasure about an ANI report which cited sources to allege that a ‘possible reconciliation with the Congress’ was on the cards.

While hitting out at the Congress party, Azad tweeted, “…Unfortunately such stories are being planted by a section of leaders in the congress party right now and are doing this just to demoralise my leaders and supporters. “

I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so.

Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless! — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) December 30, 2022

Without mincing any words, Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that he has no intention to rejoin Congress despite his previous association of a whopping 52 years.

“I dont have any ill will against congress party and its leadership, however I request them to tell these habitual story planters to refrain from doing so.

Once again I would like to insist that this story is completely baseless!” he reiterated.

It must be mentioned that a senior journalist Pallavi Ghosh had earlier alleged that the Congress party had asked its friends in the media to aggressively bash Ghulam Nabi Azad, following his resignation from the party on August 26 this year.

Ghulam Nabi Azad and his estranged relationship with the Congress party

Azad’s discontentment with Congress became evident when he joined the G-23 rebel group in Jammu last year. He had also showered praise upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and hinted at the lack of ‘reality check’ within the Congress.

After being unceremoniously ousted from the disciplinary committee and the party’s list of star campaigners before the 2022 Punjab elections, the resignation was on the cards.

The last nail in the coffin was perhaps his ‘downgrade’ appointment to 2 committees of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on August 17 this year. In his parting note, Ghulam Nabi Azad did not mince any words in holding the Congress high command accountable for the party’s downfall.

He squarely blamed Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for single-handedly destroying the consultative mechanism within the party. Ghulam Nabi Azad, in his letter, drew attention to the childish, immature and non-serious attitude of Rahul Gandhi towards Congress and national politics.